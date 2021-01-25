Interactive Kiosk Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Interactive Kiosk Market is valued approximately at USD 25.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An interactive kiosk in the system that delivers information or allows transactions for public. It is featured with hardware and software which provides access information and applications for visualizations in several industry verticals including education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others. An interactive kiosk is the self-contained computer terminal that helps organization or enterprise to increase customer loyalty and decrease operational cost. As Interactive kiosk helps consumer to get control over their purchasing decisions, which will ensure higher degree of customer satisfaction, and also is able to capture large number of customers. With technological advancements, interactive kiosk takes up a larger role of engaging customers as compared to their primary role of customer service involving dissemination of information. It is used in various industries such as retail, travel, government, health-care, banking and financial services, and transportation. The enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions named “Mini POS system”. It is all-in-one solution, designed to be versatile and has robust internal space of up to 3 devices. However, high setup cost and need for regular maintenance and rising cybercrime incidents is the major factor restraining the growth of global Interactive Kiosk market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Interactive Kiosk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Factors such as strong economic conditions, high customer adoption rates, high demand from the retail, entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare industries will drive the market growth. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kiosk Information Systems

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Source Technologies

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

Redyref Interactive Kiosks

Lilitab, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

Type:

Bank Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

By Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Panel Size:

17″-32″

Above 32″

By Vertical:

Retail

Healthcare

Banking & Financial Services

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Interactive Kiosk Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

