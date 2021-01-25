Smart Home Cloud Platforms Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Home Cloud Platforms Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Smart Home Cloud Network connects smart home devices for better networking, interoperability, and connectivity to home devices anywhere and anytime. The proliferation of connected devices among consumers has given rise to a new range of solutions and services that allow the smart home ecosystem to provide a high level of automation, connectivity and security.

The prominent factors driving the adoption of Smart Home Cloud Platforms solutions are the increasing adoption of smart home devices, adoption of Voice-enabled Digital Assistants devices. Whereas, technological advancements are expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of technically skilled workforce and complexities in the management of unstructured data is expected to hinder the market growth. The key players of global Smart Home Cloud Platforms market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In 2019, Nevo Butler, a leading provider of control and sensing solutions for smart homes, unveiled a cloud-based Home Digital Assistant Network, developed for smart home applications, allowing interoperability and collaboration for rich customer experience through IoT-based home automation products. In 2019, SmartRent, a smart home automation and IoT technology start-up, raised USD 32 million in financing for its end-to – end smart home automation network to enable large-scale implementations.

The regional analysis of global Smart Home Cloud Platforms market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to due to the presence of a number of key players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as continued growth in adoption of smart home devices, high number of smartphone users, along with growing demand for IoT, connectivity and Artificial Intelligence technologies within the smart home ecosystem would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Home Cloud Platforms market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google, LLC

Apple Inc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Loxone Electronics GmbH

Yonomi

Qualcomm Technologies

Cosesy

JDCloud

Aliyun

Tencent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Smart Home Cloud Platform

Services

By Application:

Lighting Control

Security And Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control And Other Controls

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Smart Kitchen

Home Appliances

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Home Cloud Platforms Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

