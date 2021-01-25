Load Balancer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Load Balancer Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A load balancer is used to distribute network or application traffic across a number of servers. It acts as a reverse proxy which decreases the burden on servers, by managing and maintaining application and network sessions. Load balancer can also perform application-specific tasks, through software and hardware, that includes servers, physical switches, or routers that manage the workload distribution of networks. The increasing adoption of cloud load balancing services, data center traffic, and server virtualization, advancements in the networking infrastructure across the globe and increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern are the factors responsible for the growth of Load Balancer Market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 20th July 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched one-click acceleration for application load balancers to improve the performance of customer traffic by 60%. Also, on 30th August 2020, IBM Corporation launched IBM Cloud VPC Gen 2, a network load balancer to distribute application and/or network traffic to Virtual Server Instances or Kubernetes clusters. This product launch extends the load balancer product portfolio of the company for business-critical and interactive workloads that require high throughput and low latency. However, limited bandwidth providers and the lack of access to high-speed internet is the major factor restraining the growth of global Load Balancer market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Load Balancer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
F5, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Google, LLC
Imperva
Radware Ltd.
Fortinet
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Services:
Training and Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Balancer Type:
Global Load Balancer
Local Load Balancer
By Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Retail
Energy
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Load Balancer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors