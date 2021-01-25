Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market Report 2021 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Liquefied Natural Gas market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurized storage or transport.

The rapid development of pipeline infrastructures, increasing demand for natural gas from downstream sectors, reduced prices, and favorable government regulations are some major factors driving the industry growth.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas market size will increase to million USD by 2025, from million USD in 2018, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquefied Natural Gas.

This report researches the worldwide Liquefied Natural Gas market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Liquefied Natural Gas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Liquefied Natural Gas market Trend (2020 – 2025): –

BP

Shell

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Total

PetroChina

Equinor

Sinopec

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

ConocoPhilips

Eni

The Liquefied Natural Gas Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

High-calorific

Low-calorific

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Liquefied Natural Gas market for each application, including: –

Transportation Fuel

Power Generation

Mining & Industrial

This report studies the global market size of Liquefied Natural Gas in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Liquefied Natural Gas in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Liquefied Natural Gas:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

