Global Exterior Paint Market Report 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2025 Research Report

Exterior paint is the coatings used for exterior wall decoration.

Owing to the highest construction activity for residential, as well as commercials in the Asia-Pacific region, the exterior wall construction and its coatings accounted the highest market share among other regional markets.

Global Exterior Paint market size will increase to million USD by 2025, from million USD in 2018, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exterior Paint.

This report researches the worldwide Exterior Paint market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Exterior Paint breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Exterior Paint market Trend (2020 – 2025): –

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

AkzoNobel

DAW SE

Axalta Coatings

Hempel

Sika

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Asian Paints

The Exterior Paint Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Exterior Paint market for each application, including: –

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

This report studies the global market size of Exterior Paint in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Exterior Paint in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Paint:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Global Exterior Paint Industry 2020 Market Research Report provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exterior Paint Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Exterior Paint Production

2.1.1 Global Exterior Paint Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Exterior Paint Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Exterior Paint Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Exterior Paint Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Exterior Paint Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Exterior Paint Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Exterior Paint Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Exterior Paint Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Exterior Paint Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Exterior Paint Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Exterior Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Exterior Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Exterior Paint Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Exterior Paint Production by Regions

4.1 Global Exterior Paint Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Exterior Paint Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Exterior Paint Production

4.2.2 United States Exterior Paint Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Exterior Paint Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Exterior Paint Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Exterior Paint Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Exterior Paint Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Exterior Paint Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Exterior Paint Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Exterior Paint Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Exterior Paint Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Exterior Paint Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Exterior Paint Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Exterior Paint Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Exterior Paint Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue by Type

6.3 Exterior Paint Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Exterior Paint Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Exterior Paint Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Exterior Paint Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

To Continued…

