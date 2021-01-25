Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market is valued approximately at USD 519.02 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A deep hole drilling machine is a metal-cutting machine tool that can make very deep, precision holes into any metal. Deep hole drilling consists of BTA drilling and gun drilling, to optimize the deep hole drilling process. It is used to optimize the processes for straightness and efficiency. The deep hole drilling machine is widely used in various applications such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, general machinery and others. In medical implants, deep hole drilling machine has crucial application, as manufacturer of surgical tools use special surgical grade steel materials and titanium, which have high resistance to corrosion and high strength to weight ratio. Thus, increase in focus on e-mobility, requirement of highly precise surgical tools in the medical applications and inclusion of automation technologies in deep hole drilling machines are the factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the strategic alliance such as product launch, acquisition, merger and others by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 21st August 2017, Mollart launch new generation BTA machine THE HD1-3000. Thus, expanding its product portfolio with THE HD1-3000 BTA machine which offers larger drilling capacity of up to 3000mm long and has double rotation facility. Whereas, lack of skilled labor in manufacturing industry and fluctuations in raw material prices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Deep Hole Drilling Machines market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Deep Hole Drilling Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growth of the various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries with the constant demand for machine tools. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Botek Prazisionsbohrtechnik GmbH

Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.

Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)

KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)

I.M.S.A. S.r.l.

Mollart Engineering Limited

TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.

TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH

Cheto Corporation S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

BTA Drilling Machines

Gun Drilling Machines

by Operation:

CNC

Non-CNC

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

General Machinery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

