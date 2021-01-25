Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Report 2021: Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2025

This report focuses on Professional Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

Global "Anti-Jamming Antenna Market" Growth 2020 – 2025 report offers a complete breakdown of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. The market size region gives the Anti-Jamming Antenna market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the Anti-Jamming Antenna market forecast during 2025.

Additionally, the Anti-Jamming Antenna market trend provides an absolute study of prime players at intervals the market by weightlessness their product description, business outline, and business tactic. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Anti-Jamming Antenna's future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly. , GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications., But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer – in other words a GPS receiver., A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing., Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field., GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly. GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications. But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer – in other words a GPS receiver. A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing. GPS anti-jam technology is quickly evolving. Until recently, size and cost considerations meant anti-jam systems were only feasible for expensive assets, such as strategic aircraft and capital ships., According to the report, global revenue for Anti-Jamming market was valued at $ 3.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 5.68 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 6.11% between 2017 and 2025. North America held the largest share of the Anti-jamming market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to be the second-largest by 2022. This growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and some South-East Asian countries, between Japan and North Korea, and disputes between South Korea and North Korea. These political tensions are expected to fuel the military expenditures in these respective countries, and a significant portion of this expenditure is expected to be invested in GPS anti-jamming. The Anti-jamming market in Rest of world is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The volatile situation in Syria and the threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has prompted many of the regional powers there such as Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia to increase defense spending for their armed forces, which includes installing GPS anti-jamming systems., This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. The issue is export control. This, of course, varies by country. In the U.S., a CRPA developed towards a defense program is likely to have International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions attached to it. In Canada, CRPAs are subject to the Controlled Goods Program. In the UK, CRPAs sit on the “dual-use” export control list, which recognizes that CRPAs have both military and non-military application. An export license is usually required., The global Anti-Jamming Antenna market was 3540 million USD in 2018 and is expected to 5690 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Anti-Jamming Antenna market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Anti-Jamming Antenna market Trend (2020 – 2025): –

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

Hwa Create Technology

The Anti-Jamming Antenna Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Anti-Jamming Antenna market for each application, including: –

Military & Government

Commercial

This report studies the global market size of Anti-Jamming Antenna in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Anti-Jamming Antenna in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Jamming Antenna:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Anti-Jamming Antenna?

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Anti-Jamming Antenna Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Anti-Jamming Antenna Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Anti-Jamming Antenna Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Anti-Jamming Antenna Industry?

What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Anti-Jamming Antenna Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption?

What about Import and Export?

What Is Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Anti-Jamming Antenna Industry?

What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Anti-Jamming Antenna Market?

What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Anti-Jamming Antenna Industry?

Key Benefits

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.

And Many More..

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Production

2.1.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Anti-Jamming Antenna Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Anti-Jamming Antenna Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Anti-Jamming Antenna Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production by Regions

4.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Anti-Jamming Antenna Production

4.2.2 United States Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Anti-Jamming Antenna Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue by Type

6.3 Anti-Jamming Antenna Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

To Continued…

