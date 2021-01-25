Magnetic separator Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Magnetic separator Market is valued approximately at USD 692.67 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A Magnetic separator is an industrial equipment that generates a powerful magnetic flux by attracting the magnetic particles such as impurities and ferrous minerals. The magnetic separators play an important role in mining & metal industries to separate the mixtures of minerals from impurities by drowning ferrous particles with the help of magnet. Hence, the rapid growth in mining & metals industry across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the United States mines produced minerals worth USD 84.3 Million in the year 2018 which rose to USD 86.3 Million in the year 2019. Also, India holds ample presence of mineral deposits. India was the 3rd largest producer of coal in the year 2018 as the production of coal accounted for around 688.8 million tons and was the 2nd largest crude steel producer withholding an output of about 106.5 million tons in the year 2018 on the global scenario. In addition, increasing recycling rates across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, manufacturing of low-quality magnetic separators in developing economies is hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Magnetic separator Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing recycling rates in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing use of superconducting magnets in magnetic separator would create lucrative growth prospects for the Magnetic separator Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eriez

Metso

Nippon Magnetics

GouDSMit Magnetics

Bunting Magnetics

Eclipse Magnetics

Industrial Magnetics

K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen

Multotec

Innovative Magnetic Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Products of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Magnetic drum separator

Magnetic roller separator

Over band/ cross belt separator

Magnetic Pulley separator

Coolant separator

By Intensity:

Low intensity

High intensity

High Gradient

By Material type:

Wet type

Dry type

By Cleaning type:

Self-cleaning

Manual cleaning

By End-use Industries:

Recycling

Processing Integrity

Metal & Mineral mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Magnetic separator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

