Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market is valued approximately USD 5.05 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Compressed air filters are defined as line filters which are used to remove contaminants from compressed air after compression has taken place. Whereas, Compressed air dryers are filter systems that are specifically designed to remove the water that is inherent in compressed air. The air compressor filters, and compressed air dryers are gaining larger demand from food and beverage industries due to their prominent offerings. It helps in peeling & cutting products, cooling products, sorting & moving products, nitrogen generation and maintaining cleanliness etc. The rapid growth in food & beverage industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry in India was USD 258 billion in 2015 and increased up to USD 400 billion in 2019. Similarly, as per Statista, revenue gain in food & beverage industry of United Kingdom was USD 8509 million in 2020 which is expected to increase to USD 10,649 million by 2024. In addition, growing use of compressed air dryer for protecting equipment against hazardous and corrosive environment is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of maintenance is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand from food & beverage industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing need to reduce downtime and improve system efficiency is the factor would create lucrative growth prospects for the Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Atlas Copco
Ingersoll-Rand
Parker-Hannifin
Mann+Hummel
Donaldson Company
SPX Flow
BOGE Kompressoren
Kaeser Kompressoren
Sullair
Sullivan-Palatek
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Products of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Compressed air dryer
Compressed air filters
By Application:
Condensed water removal
Oil removal
Mist removal
Particulate removal
By End-use Industries:
Automotive
Oil & gas
Chemicals
Power generation
Food & Beverages
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors