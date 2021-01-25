Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion (HASE) Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion (HASE) are complex hydrophobes which are composed of oligomeric nonylphenol condensates attached to a poly (ethyl acrylate-co-methacrylic acid) backbone. These are rheology modifiers which are used to control characteristics of the solution. The rheology of the solution depends on the concentration of hydrophile-lipophile balance (HLB) of nonionic surfactants. They are used to control the fluidity pattern of the solution which make it suitable for various application such as paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care, adhesive & sealant, industrial & homecare cleaning, pulp & paper and others.

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Hydrophobically-Modified-Alkali-Swellable-Emulsion-Industry-Size-Share-Growth-Trends-by-2023.html

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Industry are increasing urbanization, rising demand from paints & coatings, and growing production of cosmetics & personal care. Speedy industrialization coupled with increasing per capita disposable income in emerging economies are estimated to drive the growth of the market during the review period. Moreover, increasing investment in residential as well as commercial sector is set to propel the growth of HASE market. However, increasing demand for various substitutes which possess less pH sensitivity and water resistance, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchreports147698916.wordpress.com/2021/01/12/hydrophobically-modified-alkali-swellable-emulsion-industry-size-share-growth-trends-and-regional-outlook-by-2023/

Key Players:

The major players operating in the Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market are:

Arkema Group

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

3V Sigma s.p.A.

AkzoNobel N.V

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

CADY

Market Segmentation:

The Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market is divided into application and region. On the basis of application, Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesive & sealants, cosmetics & personal care, industrial & homecare cleaning, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, and others. Among these applications, paints & coatings and cosmetics & personal care are predicted to be the leading application segment of the global market. Paints & coatings industry accounted for

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/monosodium-glutamate-market-key-player-analysis-type-and-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2022-2021-01-13

around 25% of the overall market in 2016. Growth factor associated with the rising demand for paints & coatings segments are increasing production and automotive sales in developed and developing countries, booming construction sector, and strong influence towards paints which possess less VOC content. Cosmetics & personal care is estimated to be the fastest growing application segment on account of increasing consumption of cosmetics & personal care products such as shampoo, skin care cream, hair care, and others. Adhesive & sealant segment is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR owing to rising construction investments in institutional, commercial, residential, and various government driven projects. Industrial & homecare cleaning segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing tourism activities coupled with the increasing demand for laundry detergents. Pulp & paper segment is predicted to exhibit sluggish growth due to shift of paper media to digital media in most of the markets.

Regional Analysis:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/spandex-market-trends-size-share-growth-trends-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-17

Regionally, the Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market is segmented into five main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Europe dominates the market and predicted to witness average growth of the market during the assessment period on account of wide utilization of HASE in paints & coatings. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand from paints & coatings, adhesive & sealant, and cosmetics & personal care among others. Emerging economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for HASE and is expected to grow with the same pace in near future. North America and the Latin America are expected to witness a significant growth on account of increasing health awareness coupled with technological advancement. Moreover, rising construction activities in the Middle East and Africa is estimated to give new impetus to the market growth.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/molded-case-circuit-breakers-market-will-reach-at-higher-growth-rate-in-future-siemens-ag-germany-schneider-electric-france-general-electric-us-eaton-corporation-plc-ireland-2021-01-20

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/