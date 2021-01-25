Control Valve Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Control Valve Market is valued approximately at USD 4.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Control Valves manipulate various compounds such as steam, gas, water, chemical compounds to keep process variables at a desired point. Control Valves are widely used in various applications in processing industry including food & beverages, oil & gas, petrochemical, and others. The rising demand for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment and surging focus on establishing new nuclear power plants and upscaling of existing ones will drive the demand for control valves. The demand of control valves for water and waste water treatment industry along with the rising demand of water in residences, industries, and commercial areas are the factors responsible for the market growth. According to a 2018 report by government-run think tank NITI Aayog, in India around 100 million people are suffering from water crisis and 21 major cities are poised to run out of groundwater in next year. The government of India introduced Ministry of Jal Shakti (water power) that aims an oversee water resource management providing piped water to every rural home by 2024. Thus, rising government initiative towards the need of water and waste water treatment industry will accelerate the demand of control valve market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd February 2020, Emerson launched ASCO Series 158 Gas Valve and Series 159 Motorized Actuator for burner boiler application. These control valve series offer higher close-off pressure of 75 psi (5.2 Bar), ensuring safety shutoff in the event of failure of fuel train system. However, lack of standardized certifications and government policies is the major factors restraining the growth of global Control Valve market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Control Valve Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies, increasing R&D activities in the region pertaining to the use of valves in automation and the rising demand for safety applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

IMI plc

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Trillium Flow Technologies

Cameron International Corporation

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

The Crane Company

Kitz Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

Type:

Rotary Valves

Linear Valves

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Alloy-Based

Cast Iron

Cryogenic

Others

By Size:

Upto 1″

>1″-6″

>6″-25″

>25″-50″

>50″

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Paper & Pulp

Metals & Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Control Valve Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

