Global RFID Market Research Report 2022

RFID Industry – Overview

Radio frequency identification, or RFID, is an advanced technology that comprises small tags which in purposes is to transfer the signals. This RFID devices are extensively used in retail sector which are used as remote scanners to detect the RFID tags deployed on individual products, allowing them to register a variety of information, including quantities of inventories and trace the product in various location. Considering, the technical aspects the RFID are categorized based on low frequency which transmit the signals 30KHz to 500KHz, high frequency (HF) which ranges from 3MHZ to 30MHZ, and ultra-high frequency which ranges 300 MHz to 960 MHz. These RFID are widely used in different industrial verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail in supermarkets, and many more. However, with the advancement technology, the integration of RFID with IoT and GPS are expected to be a better prospects over the forecast period. On the flip side, the security and privacy concerns are major challenging factors for the RFID market over the forecast period.

RFID Industry Segmentation

The RFID Industry has been segmented on the basis of product type, wafer size, components, frequency, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that healthcare sector is showing a rapid growth of usage of the RFID technology as it is being used widely in this sector for the medicine tracking, medical reports and blood transfer tracking. Furthermore, defense and the government sector is expected to grow as real time intelligence and NFC are getting good overview in these sector

Key Players

The prominent players in the RFID Industry are: NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Alien Technology (US), 3M Company (U.S), ACTAtek Technology (U.S), Axcess International, Inc. (U.S), : Impinj Inc. (US), Ascendent ID (U.S), ), Checkpointt System Inc. (U.S), and Avery Dennison Corporations (US), among others.

Radio Frequency Identification Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global radio frequency identification market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada are the leading in the region. This is attributed to increased adoption of RFID tags in retail sector. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to rapidly increasing healthcare sector and rising need for RFID solutions in medical equipment such as ECG monitors, syringe drivers and many more. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries in the region. Europe is also expected to gain a substantial growth over the forecast period due to advanced infrastructure in defense sector.

