Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Report 2019: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2030 – Continental, DENSO

Automotive fuel injection systems optimize the fuel and air ratio in the engine of the vehicle. This system comprises sensors and electronic components that regulate the proportion of fuel for better fuel usage by the car. Automotive fuel injector system must essentially be standardized in order to maximize the overall fuel efficiency and engine power along with significant reduction in gas consumption. In gasoline engine vehicles, the fuel injection system is generally indirect; in which the gasoline is injected in inlet manifold or the inlet port instead of direct insertion in combustion chamber. Gasoline direct injector system is a modernized injection system for such engines that offer enhanced performance and considerable reduction in emissions and fuel consumption. In diesel engines, the diesel is directly injected in cylinder full of compressed air. Here, only the air is drawn in the cylinder and is heated to great extent by compression for the atomized fuel to self-ignite.

The demand for these systems was rising substantially due to their efficiency. However, the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic disturbed various domains of automotive industry, including this one. The key affected economies which were conducting automotive projects for more enhanced fuel injectors, are witnessing delays and the major players are facing operational concerns due to supply chain limitations and shortage of site access owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Major Key Players of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market are:

Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Carter Fuel Systems, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., TI Fluid Systems and Woodward, Inc., among others.

The significant market growth can be attributed to benefits provided by fuel injection systems such as maintaining linear power at all speeds and maximum fuel efficiency & power production. Moreover, stringent government regulations for lower emissions are also driving market growth. In April 2019, EU directed heavy truck Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide a 15% reduction in average CO2 emissions per truck by 2025 and 30% reduction by 2030, keeping 2019 as a baseline. In line with the changing scenario, the Westport HPDI 2.0 system reduced tank-to-wheel CO2 emissions in heavy-duty commercial vehicles through the use of high-pressure natural gas.

Due to rising environmental concerns of car emissions, especially the rising carbon footprint, the automotive industry is focusing on diesel engines as the best way to achieve CO2 reduction goals. Improvements in diesel technology have been pivotal for the rise in diesel sales. Many modifications and techniques have been adopted to ensure fewer NOx and CO2 emissions. As the sales of diesel-based cars are rising, the use of fuel injection systems would also rise as fuel-injected engines have a combustion process that is significantly much more efficient. Therefore, with optimum power squeezed out, the fuel economy maximized and emission levels are minimized.

Major Types of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market covered are:

Port Fuel Injection

Direct Injection

Indirect Injection

Major Applications of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market covered are:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size

2.2 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Automotive Fuel Injection Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

