EV Charging Cables Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030 – LEONI AG/ADR, TE Connectivity

EV charging cables are the chargers for electric vehicles that allow charging from any standard electric socket. These cables come in different lengths and can hold single or three-phase electricity. Today, these charging cables are available in superior quality, supporting robust charging with unique designs characteristics in wide range of colors. They are pocket-friendly and offer safe and reliable charging to the electric vehicles. Generally, EV charging cables come with electric vehicles, but separate charging cables are required when there is a need to charge vehicles from charge-point that does not support attached cable. This is required while using AC charging points on home chargers or public networks with universal sockets.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had significant impact on the automotive industry. The impact is also seen on the manufacturing processes of essential automotive components including their delivery and supply to the manufacturers. Chargers are vital components for electric chargers and are supplied with the purchase of electric vehicles. Along with the growing demand for electric vehicles, the charging cables are also manufactured. This demand is today disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the demand for chargers is expected to boost post-pandemic as the demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to stabilize due to the efforts made by manufacturers. Producers of essential components as well as electric car manufacturers are contacting with business associates via video conferencing and other sources in order to bring modernizations in such components and attach larger customers.

Some of the prominent players in the EV charging cables market include:

LEONI AG/ADR, TE Connectivity, BESEN-Group, DYDEN CORPORATION, Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co. KG, PHOENIX CONTACT, and BRUGG eConnect, among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “EV Charging Cables Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global EV charging cables market accounted for over US$ 206.20 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2030.

The automotive industry is facing a slowdown in terms of sales across the globe owing to the strict lockdown in many countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is a huge drop in the sale of electric vehicles. For instance, the sale of BYD Auto Co. Ltd. an established Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer declined by approximately 79% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will further hamper growth of the electric vehicles charging cable market. Additionally, there is a big drop in the manufacture of electric vehicle charging cables due to the lack of laborers. Most electric vehicle charging infrastructure development projects have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further limiting market growth.

Major Charging Plug of EV Charging Cables Market covered are:

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Major Applications of EV Charging Cables Market covered are:

Private Charging

Public Charging

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global EV Charging Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the EV Charging Cables market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global EV Charging Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the EV Charging Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 EV Charging Cables Market Size

2.2 EV Charging Cables Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 EV Charging Cables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 EV Charging Cables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players EV Charging Cables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into EV Charging Cables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global EV Charging Cables Sales by Product

4.2 Global EV Charging Cables Revenue by Product

4.3 EV Charging Cables Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global EV Charging Cables Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, EV Charging Cables industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

