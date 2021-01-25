Cleanroom Technologies Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD 4.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cleanroom is basically a controlled environment which is constructed and used in a manner to minimize pollutants, airborne particulates, and chemical vapors inside the room. Cleanroom controls temperature, humidity, and pressure and used in wide range of industries including pharmaceutical industry, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology industry, hospitals and others. The Stringent regulatory framework and growing of the biologics sector will increase the demand of cleanroom technologies which in result would drive the market growth. The rising demand for parenteral and injectable pharmaceutical formulations and medical devices as well as advancements in cleanroom technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 27th April 2020, Ardmac launched medipods in Ireland & UK region to provide flexible solution for modular, on-demand and high value medical workspaces. These Medipods are standalone modular buildings, controls factory environment and specially designed for intensive care unit (ICU) and isolation units. Whereas, Concerns over data privacy and security is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cleanroom Technologies market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cleanroom Technologies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country. Factors such as the industrial growth in pharmaceutical sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.
Major market player included in this report are:
Azbil Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Ardmac
Clean Air Products
Labconco Corporation
Dynarex Corporation
Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc.
Taikisha Ltd.
Exyte Ag (A Subsidiary Of M+W Group GmBH)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product:
Equipment
Consumables
by Construction Type:
Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms
Hardwall Cleanrooms
Softwall Cleanrooms
Pass-through Cabinets
By End User:
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology Industry
Medical Device Manufacturers
Hospitals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Cleanroom Technologies Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors