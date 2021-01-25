Neuromodulation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Neuromodulation Market is valued approximately at USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Neuromodulation is an intracranial and electrical therapy which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of the neurological diseases. Some common diseases that can be cured through neuromodulation therapy are spinal cord injury, tremors, chronic pain, minimally conscious state, bladder control, and stroke, which are usually found in the geriatric population. The proven effectiveness and enhancing acceptance of this therapy across a range of neurological disorders is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. As per the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases was reported to be around 6.2 million people worldwide and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by the year 2040. Also, Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to create huge demand for neuromodulation devices, thereby aiding the market growth all over the world. Moreover, the rise in research activities to expand the application of neuromodulation, along with increasing awareness concerning the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices are few other factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market around the world. However, the high cost of neuromodulation procedures, along with the limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Neuromodulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of neuromodulation devices, along with the presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorder due to the growing geriatric population, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neuromodulation market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Nevro Corporation
Neuropace Inc.
Neurosigma Inc.
Neuronetics Inc.
LivaNova PLC
Nuvectra
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Internal Neuromodulation
External Neuromodulation
By Application:
Parkinson’s Disease
Epilepsy
Depression
Dystonia
Pain Management
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
