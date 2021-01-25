Beauty Facial Mask Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Beauty Facial Mask Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Face masks are a type of skin care items used to treat various conditions of the skin, such as elimination of excess oil and hydration of the skin. Facial masks are an ideal way to eliminate impurities, resulting in clean and flawless skin. Face masks are primarily used for facial skin brightening, hydration and deep cleaning. Using natural ingredients such as the extraction of plant active ingredients and added in the form of cream, clay, peel-off, hot oil, sheet mask, the millennials have made face masks more attractive, as customers are opting for more natural items rather than more artificial items. Among the working population, the on-the-go skin care movement has gained traction. In the beauty facial mask market, creative label packaging and placement of cosmetic products has achieved long-term popularity. One example of the on-the-go skin care regimen is sheet face mask products, where customers can conveniently apply facial masks without requiring any extra efforts such as planning, application, and rinsing. This user-friendly, easy-to-use skin care device functionality fuels the sales growth of producers of sheet face masks. In addition, manufacturers are making increased efforts to expand their product scope among the customer base of different age groups, race and gender through research and development activities. Over the years, for beauty companies, the ease of connectivity and low-cost distribution has been an increasingly significant feature. Owing to the weighted preference given to simplicity over exclusivity, approximately 80 percent of beauty / skincare customers relate to digital channels during their shopping journey. Several functionality features have been picked up by interactive platforms, such as responsive website templates and easy-to – navigate shops, and impromptu product reviews, which have improved decision-making in response. This ease of decision-making provided by digital networks has a considerable influence on the demand for facial masks. Since most people and workers are practicing home isolation due to the quickly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19), businesses are seeing a steady increase in the number of online orders in the beauty facial mask industry. However, in some regions and states of various countries, supply chains are affected because of transportation constraints. As such, many businesses are growing attempts to keep their goods in store, while other businesses are unable to process internet orders since any company activities are barred from workplaces. Manufacturers are adopting the strategy of merger and acquisition to enhance the product portfolio and to increase the customer base. For instance, A new K-Beauty brand, Aloisa Marie, unveiled its signature skin care range in July 2019 in conjunction with one of Korea’s most famous skin care laboratories. However, the peeling off process of beauty face mask may result in the loss of elasticity of the skin along with irritation on the skin which may restrain the market share of beauty facial mask over the forecast period.

Neutrogena launched a 3D printable face mask in January 2019, which provides a personalized fit for different face shapes and styles of skin. This was introduced to solve the dilemma of badly fitted sheet face masks that were meant to be inexpensive for everyone.

The regional analysis of global Beauty Facial Mask Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific provides attractive growth prospects for producers of beauty facial mask products, leading to growing customer spending on personal care products and the understanding of the regular skincare routine. The sheet face mask consumer demand in North America and Europe was spurred by increasing per capita spending on regular skin care schemes.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Lancer Skincare

L’Oreal S.A.

Shiseido

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Amorepacific Corporation,

C.F.E.B. Sisley SAS

Johnson & Johnson

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mask Type:

Clay Masks

Sheet Masks

Cream Masks

Thermal Masks

Peel-off Masks

Gel Masks

Others

By Ingredient Type:

Organic

Synthetic

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Beauty Facial Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

