Monofocal IOL Market is Thriving Worldwide | Abbott Medical Optics, Novartis, Hoya Surgical Optics

Global Monofocal IOL Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Monofocal IOL Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Medical Optics (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Hoya Surgical Optics (Singapore), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Bausch & Lomb (United States), Staar Surgical Company (United States), Johnson & Johnson Vision (United States), Alcon (Switzerland) and I-MED Pharma Inc. (Canada)

The eye is a natural lens that helps focus light. The natural lens focuses images onto the back of the eye (called the retina) so a person can see clearly. This is just like a camera lens that focuses images onto film for a clear picture. As people older, the natural lens can become less clear, even cloudy. This cloudiness is called a cataract. Just as a dirty camera lens can spoil a picture, a cataract can inhibit light from focusing clearly inside the eye. The most common treatment for cataracts today is to remove the clouded natural lens. It is then replaced with an artificial lens. This artificial lens is called an intraocular lens. The most common kind of lens used with cataract surgery is called a monofocal IOL. It has one focusing distance. It is set to focus for up close, medium-range or distance vision. Some people have them set for clear distance vision. Then they wear eyeglasses for close work or reading. In recent years, monofocal lenses have been designed with aspheric surfaces. These state-of-the-art FDA approved aspheric or aberration-free IOLs greatly improve image quality by eliminating glare and haloes, enhancing contrast, and improving night vision.

The segments and sub-section of Monofocal IOL market are shown below:

Type (Spheric, Aspheric), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Material (Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Silicone, Hydrophobic Foldable Acrylic, Hydrophilic Foldable Acrylic, Collamer)

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in Monofocal IOLs

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide

Government and Awareness Initiatives to Control and Treat Blindness

Opportunities

Untapped Potential of Emerging Markets

Restraints

Lack of Proper Coverage or Co-Payment Policies for Premium IOLs

The Availability of Multifocal IOL’s

Challenges

Scarcity of Ophthalmologists

If opting for the Global version of Monofocal IOL Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Monofocal IOL market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Monofocal IOL market, Applications , Market Segment by Types , Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Industry Segmentation, PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Monofocal IOL Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Monofocal IOL Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Monofocal IOL Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

