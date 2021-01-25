Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market 2021 – Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2025

“Overview Of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Industry 2020-2025:

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a 3D breast imaging technique built on full field digital mammography technology. DBT systems create multiple projection images of the breasts obtained from different angles of the rotating X-Ray tube at a low radiation dose through the compressed breast. Images are reconstructed into multiple slices of 1mm thickness and viewed on a dedicated monitor approved for tomosynthesis. This minimizes the impact of tissue superimposition resulting in better visualization of the internal structures. Conventionally, breast screening was performed step by step, starting with full-field digital mammography (FFDM or 2D mammography) followed by digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) or breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). FFDM is considered the gold standard in breast cancer screening. However, with the advent of DBT technology, it is slowly being replaced. DBT is frequently used as an adjunct technique with FFDM. Research and studies are being undertaken to consider DBT as a primary screening tool, particularly in patients with dense breasts. 3D mammography has proven to be better than 2D mammography in multiple clinical trials, which has led to an increase in its adoption. Combination of 2D and 3D mammography has become the new standard of care since 3D mammography compliments conventional 2D mammography. The purpose of our study was to comprehensively characterize the dosimetrist properties of a clinical DBT system for the acquisition of mammographic and tomosynthesis images.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

I.M.S.

PLANMED OY

XinRay Systems

FUJIFILM



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

2D Digital Mammography Technology

3D Digital Mammography Technology



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

