Performance Polyolefins Market Report Analysis, By Application, By Types, By Regions, Forecast By 2025

Polyolefin used for flexible packaging provides convenience and durability, which is preferred by consumers. Consumer, retail, and technology trends have contributed towards a gradual shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging in the recent years. Busier lifestyles due to increase in urbanization have led consumers to choose convenient and portable food products with easy-to-open packaging, which produces less waste. In addition, growing demand for miniature packages for consumer products that are light in weight and convenient for travel purposes has shifted the consumer preference from rigid packaging to flexible packaging. This shift in preferences has increased the consumption of flexible packaging, which, in turn, is driving the demand for polyolefin.

The Top key vendors in Performance Polyolefins Market include are:-

ExxonMobil Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dow Chemical

Borealis AG

Arkema

LyondellBasell

SABIC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

LDPE

LLDPE

HDPE

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Others

Region wise performance of the Performance Polyolefins industry

