Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometers Market Research New Report Forecast By 2025 – Perkin Elmer, Thermo Fisher, Shimadzu, Agilent

Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) is a technique used to obtain an infrared spectrum of absorption or emission of a solid, liquid or gas. An FTIR spectrometer simultaneously collects high-spectral-resolution data over a wide spectral range. This confers a significant advantage over a dispersive spectrometer, which measures intensity over a narrow range of wavelengths at a time.

The Top key vendors in Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometers Market include are:-

Thermo Fisher

Agilent

Perkin Elmer

Shimadzu

ABB

Bruker

Netzsch

Mettler Toledo

Jasco

Foss

MKS



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Portable Type

Laboratory Type



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Organic Synthesis

Polymer Science

Petrochemical Engineering

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Analysis

Others

Region wise performance of the Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometers industry

