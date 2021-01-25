Confocal Raman Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Covid 19 Impact Analysis – Thermo, Horiba Jobin Yvon, B&W Tek, Renishaw

“According to a new research report titled Confocal Raman Spectroscopy Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Confocal Raman Microscopy/Spectroscopy (CRM) brings together confocal imaging and Raman spectroscopy to provide capabilities not available to either Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy or the scanning electron microscope (SEM). CRM’s high resolution also fills a dimensional measurement gap between those two techniques.The confocal imaging system provides a spectral image with consistent resolution of 200 nanometers, and in many cases it can provide useful data at the 100 nanometer level.

The global Confocal Raman Spectroscopy market was 260 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.076 between 2020 and 2025.

Horiba Jobin Yvon

Renishaw

Thermo

B&W Tek

Bruker

Kaiser Optical

Ocean Optics

Smiths Detection

JASCO

Sciaps

TSI

Agilent Technologies

Zolix

GangDong



Bench top type

Portable type



Pharmaceutics

R&D in Academia

Industrial Sector

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

