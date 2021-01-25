Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) Market: Technological Advancement, Challenges and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

“Overview Of Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) Industry 2020-2025:
The rise in automotive production coupled with increasing safety standards across the globe is anticipated to propel the automotive ECU market growth over the forecast timeline. Various government institutions supporting the expansion of vehicle production and sales are providing an impetus to the industry demand. For instance, the Government of India has adopted its Automotive Mission Plan (AMP), 2018-2026 to improve and enhance the parts and vehicle manufacturing imbalance. The plan is developed in conjunction with the Make in India initiative that focuses on the development of the manufacturing sector in the region.
The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
Delphi Technologies
Bosch Group
Continental AG
Densooration
Hitachi Automotive Systems
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai MOBIS
Johnson Control
Learoration
Mitsubishi Electricoration
By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-
16-bit
32-bit
64-bit
By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-
Passenger Cars
Utility Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
The global Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
