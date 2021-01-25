Light Magnesium Oxide Market Size Estimates, Demand and Business Scenario Outlook by 2025

“ Light Magnesium Oxide Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Light magnesium oxide is white amorphous powder, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic. Melting point is 2852 ?. Light magnesium oxide is insoluble in water and ethanol, soluble in acid and ammonium salt.

Light magnesium oxide can be used as filling and reinforcing agent for light-colored plastic and rubber products, polishing agent, binding agent, accelerator and activator for fluorine and chloroprene rubber. Light magnesium oxide can be used for making ceramic, enamel, advanced refractory materials. It can be used for making magnesium chloride cement by mixing with magnesium chloride solution. Light magnesium oxide is widely used in glass, dyes, phenolic plastic and other fields.

Key Competitors of the Global Light Magnesium Oxide Market are:

Richard Baker Harrison Ltd

Konoshima Chemical Co.,Ltd

Tateho Chemical Industries Co

Gongyi Qianghong Magnesium Technology Co., Ltd

Meishen Technology Co.,LTD.

Yixing City Chengzhi Chemical Co

Shanghai Yuejiang Titanium Chemical Manufacturer Co



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Metallurgical Industry

Rubber Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Plastic Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

