Logistics Automation Market Size and Latest Trends Analysis Forecast by Growing Status of Top Key Players 2021-2024

Logistics Automation

Our new report on “Logistics Automation Market” provides elaborated market overview with drivers and restraints, market segmentation, and competitive landscape of industry. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The Logistics Automation market report delivers growth opportunities by companies, types and applications, end-user industry and by regions. Top key players are profiles with qualitative insights of sales data, historical and future assessment, market valuation and revenue prediction over the forecast period.

Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Dematic Corp.
  • Daifuku Co. Limited
  • Swisslog Holding Limited
  • Honeywell Intelligrated
  • Murata Machinery Limited
  • Knapp AG
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • SSI Schaefer LLC
  • Mecalux
  • SA
  • Beumer Group
  • TGW Logistics Group GmbH
  • Toshiba Infrastructure System and Solutions Corporation

    Logistics Automation Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Market Overview:

  • The logistics automation market was USD 49.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to be USD 96.2 billion in 2024, to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the advent of a network of connected systems are helping industries perform multitude tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection, and helping improve the operational efficiency by huge margins is driving the market.
  • – The growth in e-commerce industry worldwide and growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management is driving the market. According to a report by Salesforce, more than 500 million consumers across the world shopped using e-commerce in the first quarter of 2018. Of the overall orders through e-commerce, mobile shopping accounted for 43% of orders and made 23% of the revenue from e-commerce
  • – The awareness of industries to increase the efficiency of the warehouse and reduce the capital spent on labor is resulting in the increased adoption of warehouse automation in a global supply chain scenario. According to the US Census Bureau, an average warehouse worker wastes nearly seven weeks per year in unnecessary motion, which accounts more than USD 4.3 billion in labor alone in the domestic market.
  • – The use of IoT and technologies allows warehouses for real-time data transfer, flexible communication, and big data analytics. These with the cloud-based solution enables automated, sophisticated, agent-based control.
  • – However, the high initial costs and lack of skilled personnel to handle the technology may hinder the growth of the market.

    Scope of the Report:

    Logistics automation is the application of computer software and/or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Typically this refers to operations within a warehouse or distribution center, with broader tasks undertaken by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource planning systems.

    Key Insights of Logistics Automation Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Logistics Automation
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Logistics Automation Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Logistics Automation .

    Some Questions Covered in the Report:

    • What is the size of the overall Logistics Automation market and its segments?
    • What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Logistics Automation market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    • What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Logistics Automation market?
    • What is the Logistics Automation market size at the regional and country-level?
    • Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    • What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Logistics Automation market?
    • What are the recent trends in Logistics Automation market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
    • What are the challenges to the Logistics Automation market growth?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of Logistics Automation market?

    Logistics Automation Market Report Highlights:

    • The Logistics Automation market report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators.
    • In addition, the Logistics Automation market report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for the application security market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and offers a forecast.
    • The market report also has highlighted future trends in the application security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.
    • Moreover, the competitive analysis of the application security market brings insight into the product usability profiles of the leading players.
    • Additionally, this report analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

    Logistics Automation Market Report Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Logistics Automation Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Logistics Automation Market
    • Chapter 3: Logistics Automation Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Logistics Automation Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Logistics Automation Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Logistics Automation Market

