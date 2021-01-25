Global GypsumMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Gypsum is the common name for a mineral compound known as calcium sulphate dihydroxide. This mineral is found underground, often near deposits of limestone or other minerals, which are formed by evaporation. To reduce the moisture content found in gypsum it is routinely heated and the resulting powder is often called burnt gypsum. Although its color is usually white, gypsum comes in many hues including pink, gray, off-white, cream, brownish and white. It also comes in a variety of forms, including a pure white crystal called alabaster, and a crystal that forms in desert terrain resembling petals of a flower. Gypsum is naturally resistant to fire and heat.

The global Gypsum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

Gypsum

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Gypsum

FGD Gypsum

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Construction

Medical

Art

Other

