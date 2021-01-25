Global B2B Payments Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline Technologies, Coupa Software, FleetCor Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

B2B Payments Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future B2B Payments industry growth. B2B Payments market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the B2B Payments industry.

The Global B2B Payments Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. B2B Payments market is the definitive study of the global B2B Payments industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The B2B Payments industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of B2B Payments Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

American Express

Ant Financial Services

Bottomline Technologies

Coupa Software

FleetCor Technologies

Intuit

JPMorgan Chase

SAP

PayPal

Square

Zelle

Apple

Samsung

Google

Worldpay

Traxpay

Apruve

Bill.com

Fundtech

Tenpay Technology Company

Visa

WEX

VocaLink (Mastercard)

Fexco

Optal

Payoneer

EBA (European Banking Authority)

GoCardless

Transpay

TransferTo. By Product Type:

Cross-Boundary

Non-Cross-Boundary By Applications:

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Electricity

Tourism and Transport

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Other