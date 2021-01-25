Autoinjectors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Autoinjectors Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An autoinjector is a type of medical device intended to provide a dose of a specific drug. It has a syringe-like structure with a spring-charged needle allowing a pre-charged dosage of drugs. Autoinjectors are extensively utilized for epinephrine self-administration (to inhibit the prevalence of anaphylaxis); by migraine patients (for instant pain relief); or in an emergency and medical treatments. Auto-injectors are increasingly preferred over traditional devices since they facilitate advanced and effective drug delivery as well as new formulations. Further, they are often used to provide a variety of benefits, such as reducing needle-associated phobia syndrome, lowering hazards of needle stuck mishaps, ensuring dosage quality stability, and also helps to increase effectiveness, thereby accelerating the market growth worldwide. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of multiple sclerosis and anaphylaxis, favorable reimbursements and government support, and the high availability of generic versions of autoinjectors are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the study of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in 2017, nearly 1 million adults (up to 913,925) were living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. This estimation is more than double the previously reported numbers from a national study since 1975. Also, as of March 2020, over 2.3 million people get diagnosed of multiple sclerosis around the world. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for Autoinjectors, thereby contributing to the market growth across the globe. However, the availability of substitute products such as general injections and oral tablets is one of the major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1539

The regional analysis of the global Autoinjectors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government support and rising demand for high-quality medical products, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidences of autoimmune and chronic diseases coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Autoinjectors market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amgen Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson and Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

SHL Medical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ypsomed AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Disposable Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

By Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

By End-User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1539

Target Audience of the Global Autoinjectors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/