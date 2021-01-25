Taiwan Wealth Management Market Report- Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast | E.SUN Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank

ReportsnReports added Taiwan Wealth Management Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Taiwan Wealth Management Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Taiwan Wealth Management Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Bank of Taiwan

Taiwan Co-operative Bank

Cathay United Bank

Chinatrust Commercial Bank

E.SUN Commercial Bank

Taishin International Bank

Union Bank of Taiwan

HSBC (Taiwan)

Shin Kong Commercial Bank

Taipei Fubon Bank

Bank SinoPac

Citibank (Taiwan)

Jkos Network

Paradigm Asset Management

Amundi Asset Management

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan)

DBS Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

First Financial Holding

First-Aviva Life Insurance

Taiwans affluent population (comprising high-net-worth [HNW] and mass affluent individuals) accounted for just over a quarter of the countrys total adult population in 2018. However, the segment held 80.7% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets, with mass affluents alone holding more than half. HNW individuals in Taiwan hold the majority of their wealth in traditional liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, and bonds – a trend that is anticipated to continue through to 2022.

This report analyzes Taiwans wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes the overall affluent market size (both by the number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of all retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

Scope of this Report-

– Taiwans retail savings and investments market reached a value of almost $1.5tn in 2018, recording a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% in the four years leading up to this.

– Deposits maintained their dominance in Taiwans retail investment portfolio, reaching a value of $1.1tn in 2018.

– 43.8% of Taiwanese HNW investors wealth is held outside of the country, with local economic instability and currency volatility being the main reasons to invest offshore.

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Taiwans wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing the penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insights on retail liquid asset holdings in Taiwan, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand the changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

Taiwans Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix

