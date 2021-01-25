Software-Defined Data Center Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Software-Defined Data Center Market is valued approximately at USD 35.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Software-defined data center (SDDC) offers fully virtualized infrastructure and is delivered as a service governed by a comprehensive cloud management platform via flexible mix of private and hybrid clouds. It deploys, provids, monitors and manages the data center resources that are carried out through automated software and suppors enterprise legacy and modern applications. It helps in reducing the capital and operational expenditure of data centers as well as improve efficiencies, control, agility and flexibility. The need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime along with cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as on 20th May 2020, Huawei launched its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Center Network Solution, next-generation data center network that delivers high-density 400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, autonomous driving, and promote the development of the digital economy. However lack of universally accepted virtualization standards and inefficient resource provisioning is the major factor restraining the growth of global Software-Defined Data Center market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Software-Defined Data Center market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Nutanix Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software-Defined Computing (SDC)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN)

Automation and Orchestration

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)Others

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Software-Defined Data Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

