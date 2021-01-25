Membrane Contactor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Membrane Contactor Market is valued approximately at USD 242.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Membrane Contactor is a device that allows the direct contact of gaseous phase and liquid phase with each other, resulting mass transfer between the phases. It is fabricated with hydrophobic hollow-fiber microporous membranes that will not allow water to easily pass through the pore. Membrane Contactor gradually displaced older technologies such as forced draft deaerators, vacuum towers and oxygen scavengers, thus it is widely demanded for degassing industrial liquids for various applications such as food processing, pharmaceuticals processing, microelectronics & semiconductors oil & gas and others. The growing preference of this technology for the removal of gases and inclination towards the use of membrane degassing over chemical degassing are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market player will encourage the growth of the market. For instance: on 01st February 2019, SOPREMA and 3M Company collaborated to develop SOPREMA’s ECO3 granule surfaced membrane for low-slope commercial roofing. It incorporates 3M Smog-reducing Granules and product is designed with photo catalytic coating that is activated by the sun’s UV rays. However, the high capital and replacement cost of membranes is the major factor restraining the growth of global Membrane Contactor market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1517

The regional analysis of global Membrane Contactor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, rising population, rapid urbanization, and growing economies of China, India, and Vietnam are attracting significant investments, particularly in water and wastewater projects.

Major market player included in this report are:

Romfil Gmbh

Ju.Cla.S Srl

KH Tec Gmbh

PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd.

3M Company

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

Kvaerner ASA

Eurowater

Hydro-Elektrik Gmbh

Veolia EnvironnemenT SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals Processing

Microelectronics & Semiconductors

Power and Steam Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

By Membrane:

Polypropylene

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1517

Target Audience of the Global Membrane Contactor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/