Smart Pneumatics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Pneumatics Market is valued approximately at USD 2.19 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart pneumatic systems used in industries are usually powered by compressed air or compressed inactive gases to transmit and control power. A pneumatic system organized through manual or automatic solenoid valves and it delivers a lower cost, more flexible, or safer alternative to electric motors and actuators. The rapid growth in water and wastewater industries is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of smart pneumatic market. According to the International Wastewater association, in Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 thereby tenders to expand treatment capacity is executed of about 70,000 m3 /day. Also, in Bangkok over 12,000 m3/day wastewater treatment capacity is initiated by 2030. The smart pneumatic is compatible with high-precision dimensional measurement systems based on air or air-electronic principle, Compatible with wide range of proximity and dry contact sensors and comprises of Robust aluminum and stainless-steel construction. In addition, penetration of digitalization and industrial internet of thing is the factor propelling the growth of market. However, high initial investment in valve projects is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Smart Pneumatics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent environmental and safety regulations in energy industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing awareness towards predictive maintenance would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Pneumatics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emerson Electric

Festo

Parker Hannifin

Bimba Manufcatruing

Rotork

Mesto

Thomson Industries

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric

Metso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software and service

By Type:

Smart pneumatic valves

Smart pneumatic actuators

Smart pneumatic modules

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Energy & power

Water & wastewater

Automatic

Semiconductor

Food & beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Pneumatics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

