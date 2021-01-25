Embedded Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Embedded Display Market is valued approximately at USD 16.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Embedded system is a computer-based system that consists of mechanical parts and hardware, also based on pixels per inch, which helps in providing high-resolution images. It is used to execute a color display interface that provides various features like an embedded functionality, smart graphic user interface, and touch screen. Further it has the capability of saving power with greater efficiency and provide flexibility. The rising advancements in embedded display interface technologies such as high-end displays entering the market, growing adoption of automation in different industries and increased demand for interactive displays and digital signage has contributed to the growth of the embedded displays market. Moreover, there is an increased usage of embedded display in the 3D systems and rising demand from end use applications such as Automotive, industrial automation, fitness equipment, consumer electronics and wearables are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: As per Statista, the global shipment units of virtual Reality (VR) headset was 7 million and Augmented Reality (AR) headset 0.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to rise 36.7 million units of virtual Reality (VR) headset and 31.9 million units of augments reality headset in 2023. Also, the rising usage fitness tracker device and other wearable creates lucrative demand of Embedded Display market over the forecast period. However, threat of security breaches in embedded hardware and complexities involved in development of embedded software is the major factor restraining the growth of global Embedded Display market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Embedded Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increased demand for automating manufacturing and assembling, as well as supply chain operations in various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Avnet, Inc.
Planar Systems, Inc.
Emerging Display Technologies
Microsoft Corporation
Ansys
Anders Electronics (Anderdx)
Winstar Display
Altia
Green Hills Software
Intel Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Touch
Non-touch
By Technology:
Liquid-crystal display (LCD)
Light emitting diode (LED)
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)
By Device:
Portable Devices
Fixed Devices
By Application:
Automobile Displays
Home Appliances
Medical Devices
Fitness Devices and Wearables
Industrial Automation and Control Systems
Home Automation and HVAC Systems
Farming and Construction Equipment
Scientific Test and Measurement Equipment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Embedded Display Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors