Embedded Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Embedded Display Market is valued approximately at USD 16.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Embedded system is a computer-based system that consists of mechanical parts and hardware, also based on pixels per inch, which helps in providing high-resolution images. It is used to execute a color display interface that provides various features like an embedded functionality, smart graphic user interface, and touch screen. Further it has the capability of saving power with greater efficiency and provide flexibility. The rising advancements in embedded display interface technologies such as high-end displays entering the market, growing adoption of automation in different industries and increased demand for interactive displays and digital signage has contributed to the growth of the embedded displays market. Moreover, there is an increased usage of embedded display in the 3D systems and rising demand from end use applications such as Automotive, industrial automation, fitness equipment, consumer electronics and wearables are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: As per Statista, the global shipment units of virtual Reality (VR) headset was 7 million and Augmented Reality (AR) headset 0.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to rise 36.7 million units of virtual Reality (VR) headset and 31.9 million units of augments reality headset in 2023. Also, the rising usage fitness tracker device and other wearable creates lucrative demand of Embedded Display market over the forecast period. However, threat of security breaches in embedded hardware and complexities involved in development of embedded software is the major factor restraining the growth of global Embedded Display market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Embedded Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increased demand for automating manufacturing and assembling, as well as supply chain operations in various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avnet, Inc.

Planar Systems, Inc.

Emerging Display Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Ansys

Anders Electronics (Anderdx)

Winstar Display

Altia

Green Hills Software

Intel Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Touch

Non-touch

By Technology:

Liquid-crystal display (LCD)

Light emitting diode (LED)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

By Device:

Portable Devices

Fixed Devices

By Application:

Automobile Displays

Home Appliances

Medical Devices

Fitness Devices and Wearables

Industrial Automation and Control Systems

Home Automation and HVAC Systems

Farming and Construction Equipment

Scientific Test and Measurement Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Embedded Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

