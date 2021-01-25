COPD and Asthma Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 36.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices are permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases. The COPD and asthma are the respiratory diseases that cause difficulty in breathing and a blockage in the airways of the lungs because of the inflammation, mucus production, and tightening of muscles. The daily exposure to environmental pollution, portability of the drug delivery devices, rising population of active smokers and increasing government initiatives for COPD and Asthma Devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Moreover, increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and emphysema, rise in need for rescue medication during sudden asthmatic attack and government initiatives towards the spread of awareness for COPD and asthma symptoms will create a lucrative demand for this market. Whereas, increase in price competition and deterioration of material quality and overall high cost of asthma treatment is a challenge for the patients is the major factor restraining the growth of global COPD and Asthma Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global COPD and Asthma Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the widespread and early adoption of inhalers & nebulizers and large pool of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aerogen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

3M COMPANY

GF Health Products

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

PARI medical Holding GMBH

Smith’s Group Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product Type:

Inhalers

Nebulizers

by Indication:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

