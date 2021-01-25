Thyroid Cancer Diagnostic Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostic Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Thyroid cancer is a sort of cancer that usually arises when an unusual cell begins to grow up in the thyroid gland, liable for the secretion of thyroid hormones. This gland is typically found in the front of the neck. This cancer is extremely infrequent among the people. To precisely treat and diagnose thyroid cancer, healthcare professional generally reviews the entire medical history of a patient suffering from this cancer. However, this cancer might reoccur even after many years of the treatment, thus accurate diagnosis of thyroid cancer is required, which may contribute to the market growth around the world. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of thyroid cancer, along with the advancements & innovation in diagnosis technology are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH), the rate of new cases of thyroid cancer is estimated at around 15.7 per 100,000 women and men each year. Also, the death rate estimated almost 0.5 per 100,000 women and men every year. Similarly, according to the American Cancer Society, about 52,890 new cases of thyroid cancer were estimated in 2020, of which nearly 41,170 in women and 12,720 in men. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the need for thyroid cancer diagnostics, making a significant impact on the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of diagnosis coupled with adverse effects of diagnosis are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostic market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness among individuals and reimbursement policies, and the large presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing prevalence of thyroid cancer along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostic market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Papillary carcinoma

Follicular carcinoma

Others

By Technique:

Blood test

Imaging

Biopsy

Others

By End-Use:

Hospital laboratories

Cancer diagnostic centers

Research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostic Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

