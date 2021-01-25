Butterfly Needle Sets Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Butterfly Needle Sets Market is valued approximately at USD 166.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A butterfly needle draws blood from an access vein or deliver intravenous (IV) therapy through a vein. It comprises of front to rear to a hypodermic needle with two bilateral flexible wings for flexible small-bore transparent tubing and lastly a connector. It is easy to use, much less painful for patients, reaches more body surface thus have more capacity to tolerates patient movements. The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases globally, precise and easy use of butterfly needles set and need for managing long term medication and drug infusion are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to World Federation of Neurology, nearly 12 out of 100 patients die due to neurological diseases. As per International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, the total number of diabetic patients suffering were 463 million in 2019 and is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045 worldwide and in 2019 there were 4.2 million people who died due to diabetes. Thus, rising number of chronic disease patients will increase the demand of butterfly needle sets which result in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of product innovation and regulatory standards is the major factor restraining the growth of global Butterfly Needle Sets market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Butterfly Needle Sets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the widespread adoption of butterfly needles and large pool of patients suffering from cancer and cardiovascular diseases, demand for blood transfusion and increase in the number of blood donors each year in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Nipro Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

ISOMed

BioMatrix S.r.l.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Blood transfusion

Venipuncture

IV rehydration

Delivery of medications

By End-User:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Butterfly Needle Sets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

