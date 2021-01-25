Aerial Imaging Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro

Aerial imagery is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer. Aerial Imaging have wide range of applications, such as Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, etc. And Government Agencies was the most widely used area which took up about 25.53% of the global total in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Aerial Imaging Market The global Aerial Imaging market size is projected to reach US$ 7307 million by 2026, from US$ 2572.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.

Aerial Imaging Breakdown Data by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Helicopters, Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Others

Aerial Imaging Breakdown Data by Application

Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Aerial Imaging market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Aerial Imaging market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information

Table of Contents

