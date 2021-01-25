Courier Services Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL

A courier service is a service that allows someone to send a parcel or consignment from one location to another. They can be booked and paid for online. Senders have the option to have their parcels collected by a courier or drop their parcel off at a nearby location to be picked up later by the courier. The North America ranks highest in courier service revenue at $101.87 billion, generating 34% of the total revenue in global. China ($77.53 billion) and Japan ($23.45 billion) follow in second and third place. The average shipping price of a parcel is $8.95 in the US, compared to $1.83 in China and $2.64 in Japan.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Courier Services Market The global Courier Services market size is projected to reach US$ 533000 million by 2026, from US$ 341320 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Courier Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Courier Services market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Courier Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Courier Services market.

Courier Services Breakdown Data by Type

Courier, Express, Parcel

Courier Services Breakdown Data by Application

B2B, B2C, C2C Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Courier Services market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Courier Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, DHL, China Post, Yunda Express, Aramex

