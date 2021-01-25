Bike-Sharing Service Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks. Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Bike-Sharing Service Market The global Bike-Sharing Service market size is projected to reach US$ 13780 million by 2026, from US$ 2570.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Bike-Sharing Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Bike-Sharing Service market in terms of revenue.

Bike-Sharing Service Breakdown Data by Type

Dockless, Station-based

Bike-Sharing Service Breakdown Data by Application

Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Bike-Sharing Service market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Bike-Sharing Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Santander Cycles, Vélib, Bicing, SG Bike, Ola Pedal, Zoomcar PEDL, Mobycy, Yulu Bikes, Letscycle, Docomo Bikeshare

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dockless

1.2.3 Station-based 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Age 18-24

1.3.3 Age 25-34

1.3.4 Age 35-44

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Trends

2.3.2 Bike-Sharing Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Bike-Sharing Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Bike-Sharing Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Bike-Sharing Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Bike-Sharing Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bike-Sharing Service Revenue 3.4 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bike-Sharing Service Revenue in 2020 3.5 Bike-Sharing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Bike-Sharing Service Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Bike-Sharing Service Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Bike-Sharing Service Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Bike-Sharing Service Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 JUMP Bikes

11.1.1 JUMP Bikes Company Details

11.1.2 JUMP Bikes Business Overview

11.1.3 JUMP Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.1.4 JUMP Bikes Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 JUMP Bikes Recent Development 11.2 Citi Bike

11.2.1 Citi Bike Company Details

11.2.2 Citi Bike Business Overview

11.2.3 Citi Bike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.2.4 Citi Bike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Citi Bike Recent Development 11.3 LimeBike

11.3.1 LimeBike Company Details

11.3.2 LimeBike Business Overview

11.3.3 LimeBike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.3.4 LimeBike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 LimeBike Recent Development 11.4 Capital Bikeshare

11.4.1 Capital Bikeshare Company Details

11.4.2 Capital Bikeshare Business Overview

11.4.3 Capital Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.4.4 Capital Bikeshare Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Capital Bikeshare Recent Development 11.5 Divvy Bikes

11.5.1 Divvy Bikes Company Details

11.5.2 Divvy Bikes Business Overview

11.5.3 Divvy Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.5.4 Divvy Bikes Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Divvy Bikes Recent Development 11.6 Blue Bikes (Hubway)

11.6.1 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Company Details

11.6.2 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Business Overview

11.6.3 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.6.4 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Recent Development 11.7 Ford GoBike

11.7.1 Ford GoBike Company Details

11.7.2 Ford GoBike Business Overview

11.7.3 Ford GoBike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.7.4 Ford GoBike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Ford GoBike Recent Development 11.8 Mobike

11.8.1 Mobike Company Details

11.8.2 Mobike Business Overview

11.8.3 Mobike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.8.4 Mobike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Mobike Recent Development 11.9 Hellobike

11.9.1 Hellobike Company Details

11.9.2 Hellobike Business Overview

11.9.3 Hellobike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.9.4 Hellobike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Hellobike Recent Development 11.10 Nextbike

11.10.1 Nextbike Company Details

11.10.2 Nextbike Business Overview

11.10.3 Nextbike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.10.4 Nextbike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Nextbike Recent Development 11.11 Call a bike

11.11.1 Call a bike Company Details

11.11.2 Call a bike Business Overview

11.11.3 Call a bike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.11.4 Call a bike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Call a bike Recent Development 11.12 Santander Cycles

11.12.1 Santander Cycles Company Details

11.12.2 Santander Cycles Business Overview

11.12.3 Santander Cycles Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.12.4 Santander Cycles Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Santander Cycles Recent Development 11.13 Vélib

11.13.1 Vélib Company Details

11.13.2 Vélib Business Overview

11.13.3 Vélib Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.13.4 Vélib Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Vélib Recent Development 11.14 Bicing

11.14.1 Bicing Company Details

11.14.2 Bicing Business Overview

11.14.3 Bicing Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.14.4 Bicing Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Bicing Recent Development 11.15 SG Bike

11.15.1 SG Bike Company Details

11.15.2 SG Bike Business Overview

11.15.3 SG Bike Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.15.4 SG Bike Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 SG Bike Recent Development 11.16 Ola Pedal

11.16.1 Ola Pedal Company Details

11.16.2 Ola Pedal Business Overview

11.16.3 Ola Pedal Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.16.4 Ola Pedal Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Ola Pedal Recent Development 11.17 Zoomcar PEDL

11.17.1 Zoomcar PEDL Company Details

11.17.2 Zoomcar PEDL Business Overview

11.17.3 Zoomcar PEDL Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.17.4 Zoomcar PEDL Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Zoomcar PEDL Recent Development 11.18 Mobycy

11.18.1 Mobycy Company Details

11.18.2 Mobycy Business Overview

11.18.3 Mobycy Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.18.4 Mobycy Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Mobycy Recent Development 11.18 Yulu Bikes

.1 Yulu Bikes Company Details

.2 Yulu Bikes Business Overview

.3 Yulu Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

.4 Yulu Bikes Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

.5 Yulu Bikes Recent Development 11.20 Letscycle

11.20.1 Letscycle Company Details

11.20.2 Letscycle Business Overview

11.20.3 Letscycle Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.20.4 Letscycle Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Letscycle Recent Development 11.21 Docomo Bikeshare

11.21.1 Docomo Bikeshare Company Details

11.21.2 Docomo Bikeshare Business Overview

11.21.3 Docomo Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Introduction

11.21.4 Docomo Bikeshare Revenue in Bike-Sharing Service Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Docomo Bikeshare Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

