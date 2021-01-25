Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Baidu, IBM, Microsoft

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation. United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market In 2018, while Europe was about 22.43%.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 182590 million by 2026, from US$ 11120 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 48.6% during 2021-2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market in terms of revenue.
Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data by Type
On-Premise, Cloud-based
Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data by Application
Voice Processing, Text Processing, Image Processing Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Artificial Intelligence Platform market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, Microsoft, SAP, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft, Yseop, Ipsoft, NanoRep(LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL.com, Wipro
