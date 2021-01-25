Biological Pest Control Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels. Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Biological Pest Control Market The global Biological Pest Control market size is projected to reach US$ 1460.4 million by 2026, from US$ 697.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627238/global-biological-pest-control-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Biological Pest Control market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Biological Pest Control market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Biological Pest Control market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Biological Pest Control market.

Biological Pest Control Breakdown Data by Type

Predatory Mites, Insects, Nematodes, Others

Biological Pest Control Breakdown Data by Application

Vegetables, Turf and Gardening, Crop, Fruit, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Biological Pest Control market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Biological Pest Control market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, BASF, InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Koppert, Biobest Group, Beneficial insectary, F.A.R, Kenya Biologics Ltd., Xilema, SDS Biotech, Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology, Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry, E-nema GmbH, Biohelp

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a30c6ab7f36c700eefa05f1e117880fd,0,1,global-biological-pest-control-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Predatory Mites

1.2.3 Insects

1.2.4 Nematodes

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Vegetables

1.3.3 Turf and Gardening

1.3.4 Crop

1.3.5 Fruit

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Biological Pest Control Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Biological Pest Control Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Biological Pest Control Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Biological Pest Control Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Biological Pest Control Market Trends

2.3.2 Biological Pest Control Market Drivers

2.3.3 Biological Pest Control Market Challenges

2.3.4 Biological Pest Control Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Biological Pest Control Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Biological Pest Control Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Biological Pest Control Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biological Pest Control Revenue 3.4 Global Biological Pest Control Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biological Pest Control Revenue in 2020 3.5 Biological Pest Control Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Biological Pest Control Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Biological Pest Control Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Biological Pest Control Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Biological Pest Control Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Biological Pest Control Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Biological Pest Control Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Biological Pest Control Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Biological Pest Control Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Pest Control Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Company Details

11.1.2 BASF Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.1.4 BASF Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development 11.2 InVivo

11.2.1 InVivo Company Details

11.2.2 InVivo Business Overview

11.2.3 InVivo Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.2.4 InVivo Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 InVivo Recent Development 11.3 Dudutech

11.3.1 Dudutech Company Details

11.3.2 Dudutech Business Overview

11.3.3 Dudutech Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.3.4 Dudutech Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Dudutech Recent Development 11.4 Koppert

11.4.1 Koppert Company Details

11.4.2 Koppert Business Overview

11.4.3 Koppert Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.4.4 Koppert Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Koppert Recent Development 11.5 Biobest Group

11.5.1 Biobest Group Company Details

11.5.2 Biobest Group Business Overview

11.5.3 Biobest Group Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.5.4 Biobest Group Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Biobest Group Recent Development 11.6 Arbico

11.6.1 Arbico Company Details

11.6.2 Arbico Business Overview

11.6.3 Arbico Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.6.4 Arbico Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Arbico Recent Development 11.7 Applied Bio-nomics

11.7.1 Applied Bio-nomics Company Details

11.7.2 Applied Bio-nomics Business Overview

11.7.3 Applied Bio-nomics Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.7.4 Applied Bio-nomics Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Applied Bio-nomics Recent Development 11.8 ENTOCARE

11.8.1 ENTOCARE Company Details

11.8.2 ENTOCARE Business Overview

11.8.3 ENTOCARE Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.8.4 ENTOCARE Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 ENTOCARE Recent Development 11.9 BioBee

11.9.1 BioBee Company Details

11.9.2 BioBee Business Overview

11.9.3 BioBee Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.9.4 BioBee Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 BioBee Recent Development 11.10 Anatis Bioprotection

11.10.1 Anatis Bioprotection Company Details

11.10.2 Anatis Bioprotection Business Overview

11.10.3 Anatis Bioprotection Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.10.4 Anatis Bioprotection Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Anatis Bioprotection Recent Development 11.11 Rentokil

11.11.1 Rentokil Company Details

11.11.2 Rentokil Business Overview

11.11.3 Rentokil Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.11.4 Rentokil Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Rentokil Recent Development 11.12 Beneficial insectary

11.12.1 Beneficial insectary Company Details

11.12.2 Beneficial insectary Business Overview

11.12.3 Beneficial insectary Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.12.4 Beneficial insectary Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Beneficial insectary Recent Development 11.13 F.A.R

11.13.1 F.A.R Company Details

11.13.2 F.A.R Business Overview

11.13.3 F.A.R Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.13.4 F.A.R Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 F.A.R Recent Development 11.14 Kenya Biologics Ltd.

11.14.1 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Company Details

11.14.2 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Business Overview

11.14.3 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.14.4 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Recent Development 11.15 Xilema

11.15.1 Xilema Company Details

11.15.2 Xilema Business Overview

11.15.3 Xilema Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.15.4 Xilema Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Xilema Recent Development 11.16 SDS Biotech

11.16.1 SDS Biotech Company Details

11.16.2 SDS Biotech Business Overview

11.16.3 SDS Biotech Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.16.4 SDS Biotech Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 SDS Biotech Recent Development 11.17 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

11.17.1 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Company Details

11.17.2 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Business Overview

11.17.3 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.17.4 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Recent Development 11.18 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

11.18.1 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Company Details

11.18.2 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Business Overview

11.18.3 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.18.4 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Recent Development 11.18 E-nema GmbH

.1 E-nema GmbH Company Details

.2 E-nema GmbH Business Overview

.3 E-nema GmbH Biological Pest Control Introduction

.4 E-nema GmbH Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

.5 E-nema GmbH Recent Development 11.20 Biohelp

11.20.1 Biohelp Company Details

11.20.2 Biohelp Business Overview

11.20.3 Biohelp Biological Pest Control Introduction

11.20.4 Biohelp Revenue in Biological Pest Control Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Biohelp Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/