Mobile Testing Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini

Mobile testing in this report refers to mobile application testing. Mobile application testing is the process through which applications are tested for required quality, functionality, compatibility, usability, performance and other characteristics. It includes a broad range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompasses both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures. IBM, Accenture, Wipro hold the most important market, with market shares of about 37.74% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Mobile Testing Market The global Mobile Testing market size is projected to reach US$ 11090 million by 2026, from US$ 4907.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mobile Testing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mobile Testing market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mobile Testing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mobile Testing market.

Mobile Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Manual, Automation, Automation is the most used type in 2019, with about 83.2% market share.

Mobile Testing Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI, Telecom, IT, Retail, Media, Other, Demand of BFSI occupied most of market share of about 34.79% in 2019. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Mobile Testing market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Testing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, NTT Data, QualiTest, Cigniti, Capgemini, Cognizant, QA InfoTech, Perfecto, TestFort QA Lab, RTTS, ScienceSoft, Infuse, Test Triangle, Testlio, AWS, Experitest, Kobiton

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Automation 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Telecom

1.3.4 IT

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Media

1.3.7 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Mobile Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Mobile Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Mobile Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Mobile Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Mobile Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Testing Revenue 3.4 Global Mobile Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Testing Revenue in 2020 3.5 Mobile Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Mobile Testing Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Testing Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Testing Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Mobile Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Mobile Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Testing Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Mobile Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Mobile Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Mobile Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Mobile Testing Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development 11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Accenture Company Details

11.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.2.3 Accenture Mobile Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Accenture Recent Development 11.3 Wipro

11.3.1 Wipro Company Details

11.3.2 Wipro Business Overview

11.3.3 Wipro Mobile Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Wipro Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Wipro Recent Development 11.4 Capgemini

11.4.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.4.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.4.3 Capgemini Mobile Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development 11.5 Cognizant

11.5.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.5.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.5.3 Cognizant Mobile Testing Introduction

11.5.4 Cognizant Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cognizant Recent Development 11.6 Infosys

11.6.1 Infosys Company Details

11.6.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.6.3 Infosys Mobile Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Infosys Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Infosys Recent Development 11.7 NTT Data

11.7.1 NTT Data Company Details

11.7.2 NTT Data Business Overview

11.7.3 NTT Data Mobile Testing Introduction

11.7.4 NTT Data Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 NTT Data Recent Development 11.8 QualiTest

11.8.1 QualiTest Company Details

11.8.2 QualiTest Business Overview

11.8.3 QualiTest Mobile Testing Introduction

11.8.4 QualiTest Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 QualiTest Recent Development 11.9 Cigniti

11.9.1 Cigniti Company Details

11.9.2 Cigniti Business Overview

11.9.3 Cigniti Mobile Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Cigniti Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Cigniti Recent Development 11.10 ITechArt

11.10.1 ITechArt Company Details

11.10.2 ITechArt Business Overview

11.10.3 ITechArt Mobile Testing Introduction

11.10.4 ITechArt Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ITechArt Recent Development 11.11 Micro Focus

11.11.1 Micro Focus Company Details

11.11.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

11.11.3 Micro Focus Mobile Testing Introduction

11.11.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Micro Focus Recent Development 11.12 QA InfoTech

11.12.1 QA InfoTech Company Details

11.12.2 QA InfoTech Business Overview

11.12.3 QA InfoTech Mobile Testing Introduction

11.12.4 QA InfoTech Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 QA InfoTech Recent Development 11.13 Perfecto

11.13.1 Perfecto Company Details

11.13.2 Perfecto Business Overview

11.13.3 Perfecto Mobile Testing Introduction

11.13.4 Perfecto Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Perfecto Recent Development 11.14 TestFort QA Lab

11.14.1 TestFort QA Lab Company Details

11.14.2 TestFort QA Lab Business Overview

11.14.3 TestFort QA Lab Mobile Testing Introduction

11.14.4 TestFort QA Lab Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 TestFort QA Lab Recent Development 11.15 RTTS

11.15.1 RTTS Company Details

11.15.2 RTTS Business Overview

11.15.3 RTTS Mobile Testing Introduction

11.15.4 RTTS Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 RTTS Recent Development 11.16 ScienceSoft

11.16.1 ScienceSoft Company Details

11.16.2 ScienceSoft Business Overview

11.16.3 ScienceSoft Mobile Testing Introduction

11.16.4 ScienceSoft Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 ScienceSoft Recent Development 11.17 Infuse

11.17.1 Infuse Company Details

11.17.2 Infuse Business Overview

11.17.3 Infuse Mobile Testing Introduction

11.17.4 Infuse Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Infuse Recent Development 11.18 Test Triangle

11.18.1 Test Triangle Company Details

11.18.2 Test Triangle Business Overview

11.18.3 Test Triangle Mobile Testing Introduction

11.18.4 Test Triangle Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Test Triangle Recent Development 11.18 Testlio

.1 Testlio Company Details

.2 Testlio Business Overview

.3 Testlio Mobile Testing Introduction

.4 Testlio Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

.5 Testlio Recent Development 11.20 AWS

11.20.1 AWS Company Details

11.20.2 AWS Business Overview

11.20.3 AWS Mobile Testing Introduction

11.20.4 AWS Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 AWS Recent Development 11.21 Experitest

11.21.1 Experitest Company Details

11.21.2 Experitest Business Overview

11.21.3 Experitest Mobile Testing Introduction

11.21.4 Experitest Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Experitest Recent Development 11.22 Kobiton

11.22.1 Kobiton Company Details

11.22.2 Kobiton Business Overview

11.22.3 Kobiton Mobile Testing Introduction

11.22.4 Kobiton Revenue in Mobile Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Kobiton Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

