Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems

Building information modeling (BIM) is based on various Information data of construction projects to build a three-dimensional Building model and simulate the real Information of buildings through digital Information simulation.This model includes both the structure of the information, including the administration of construction engineering model again at the same time, can be passed through the sharing of the information and will be a combination of these two, as the design team and construction team to provide the basis of collaborative work, to improve construction efficiency, reduce cost, shorten the construction period, the whole life cycle management of effective implementation architecture. The top five companies account for more than 42% of the market, with giants such as Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation and Dassault Systemes gaining dominance through acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market size is projected to reach US$ 8306.2 million by 2026, from US$ 2495.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Breakdown Data by Type

3D BIM- Design Model, 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics, 5D BIM- Cost, 6D BIM- Built Facilities, 7D BIM- Environmental Protection, 3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Breakdown Data by Application

Architect, AEC Engineering Office, Contractor, Owner, Others, Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, YJK Building Software, Tangent

Table of Contents

