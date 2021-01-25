Automotive Safety System Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Continental

An automotive safety system is a combination of equipment and systems installed in a automotive to minimize the occurrence of an accident and its consequences, such as injury, loss of life or loss of property. Crash-avoidance systems, crash-avoidance systems and crash-avoidance survivability equipment and systems are some common types of automotive safety systems. At present, the market is not concentrated. The automotive safety system technical barriers and capital barriers are not high.The global leading manufacturers of advanced automotive safety systems are concentrated in the United States, Europe, India, China and Japan. Raw materials are also concentrated in these areas.In particular, as the market leader in automotive safety systems,ZF-TRW, Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Continental、Robert Bosch had global market share of approximately 74.94% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Safety System Market The global Automotive Safety System market size is projected to reach US$ 73380 million by 2026, from US$ 52440 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Automotive Safety System market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Automotive Safety System market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Automotive Safety System market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Automotive Safety System market.

Automotive Safety System Breakdown Data by Type

Active Safety System, Passive Safety System, Passive safety system is the most used type in 2019, with over 53.26% market share.

Automotive Safety System Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, According to the results of the 2019 survey, 80.96% of the automotive safety system market is for passenger automotives, while 19.04% is for commercial automotives. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Automotive Safety System market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Safety System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, ZF-TRW, Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Continental, Robert Bosch, Denso, Toyota Gosei, Mobileye, Nihon Plast, Continental, Robert Bosch, Aisin, Tokai Rika, Ashimori Industry, MANDO

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Safety System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Active Safety System

1.2.3 Passive Safety System 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Safety System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Automotive Safety System Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Automotive Safety System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Safety System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Safety System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Safety System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Automotive Safety System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Safety System Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Safety System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Safety System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Safety System Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Safety System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Safety System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Safety System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Safety System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Safety System Revenue 3.4 Global Automotive Safety System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Safety System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Safety System Revenue in 2020 3.5 Automotive Safety System Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Automotive Safety System Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Safety System Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Safety System Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Automotive Safety System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Safety System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Automotive Safety System Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Automotive Safety System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Safety System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 ZF-TRW

11.1.1 ZF-TRW Company Details

11.1.2 ZF-TRW Business Overview

11.1.3 ZF-TRW Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.1.4 ZF-TRW Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ZF-TRW Recent Development 11.2 Autoliv

11.2.1 Autoliv Company Details

11.2.2 Autoliv Business Overview

11.2.3 Autoliv Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.2.4 Autoliv Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Autoliv Recent Development 11.3 Joyson Safety Systems

11.3.1 Joyson Safety Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Joyson Safety Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.3.4 Joyson Safety Systems Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development 11.4 Continental

11.4.1 Continental Company Details

11.4.2 Continental Business Overview

11.4.3 Continental Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.4.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Continental Recent Development 11.5 Robert Bosch

11.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

11.5.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

11.5.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development 11.6 Denso

11.6.1 Denso Company Details

11.6.2 Denso Business Overview

11.6.3 Denso Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.6.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Denso Recent Development 11.7 Toyota Gosei

11.7.1 Toyota Gosei Company Details

11.7.2 Toyota Gosei Business Overview

11.7.3 Toyota Gosei Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.7.4 Toyota Gosei Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Toyota Gosei Recent Development 11.8 Mobileye

11.8.1 Mobileye Company Details

11.8.2 Mobileye Business Overview

11.8.3 Mobileye Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.8.4 Mobileye Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Mobileye Recent Development 11.9 Nihon Plast

11.9.1 Nihon Plast Company Details

11.9.2 Nihon Plast Business Overview

11.9.3 Nihon Plast Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.9.4 Nihon Plast Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nihon Plast Recent Development 11.10 Jinheng Automotive Safety System

11.10.1 Jinheng Automotive Safety System Company Details

11.10.2 Jinheng Automotive Safety System Business Overview

11.10.3 Jinheng Automotive Safety System Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.10.4 Jinheng Automotive Safety System Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Jinheng Automotive Safety System Recent Development 11.11 Hyundai Mobis

11.11.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details

11.11.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

11.11.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.11.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development 11.12 Aisin

11.12.1 Aisin Company Details

11.12.2 Aisin Business Overview

11.12.3 Aisin Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.12.4 Aisin Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Aisin Recent Development 11.13 Tokai Rika

11.13.1 Tokai Rika Company Details

11.13.2 Tokai Rika Business Overview

11.13.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.13.4 Tokai Rika Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development 11.14 Ashimori Industry

11.14.1 Ashimori Industry Company Details

11.14.2 Ashimori Industry Business Overview

11.14.3 Ashimori Industry Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.14.4 Ashimori Industry Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Ashimori Industry Recent Development 11.15 MANDO

11.15.1 MANDO Company Details

11.15.2 MANDO Business Overview

11.15.3 MANDO Automotive Safety System Introduction

11.15.4 MANDO Revenue in Automotive Safety System Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 MANDO Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

