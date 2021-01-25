Freight Forwarding Software Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Descartes, Riege Software, Softlink

Freight forwarding software is designed to facilitate the workflow of freight forwarders and NVOCCs. Operators or managers can better manage their shipments and other aspects of their businesses, generate the necessary documentation, and even analyze their business performance using freight forwarding software. Different freight forwarding software vendors develop different modules to suit the various needs of their users. WiseTech, Descartes, Riege Software, Softlink, Akanea, Mercurygate, Oracle, Magaya, BoxOn Logistics, Forward Computers, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Freight Forwarding Software market. Top 5 took up about 41.44% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Freight Forwarding Software Market The global Freight Forwarding Software market size is projected to reach US$ 657.5 million by 2026, from US$ 305.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Freight Forwarding Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Freight Forwarding Software market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Freight Forwarding Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Freight Forwarding Software market.

Freight Forwarding Software Breakdown Data by Type

Road Forwarding Software, Ocean Forwarding Software, Air Forwarding Software, Other, Ocean forwarding software was the most widely used type which took up about 40.29% of the total market size in 2019.

Freight Forwarding Software Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises, SMEs, Large enterprises refers to companies with above 200 employees. SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 55.76% of the global total in 2019. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Freight Forwarding Software market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Freight Forwarding Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, WiseTech, Descartes, Riege Software, Softlink, Akanea, Mercurygate, Oracle, Magaya, BoxOn Logistics, Softlink, Akanea, Boltrics B.V., Intellect Technologies, Linbis, Logitude, Dbh Logistics IT AG, WallTech, Shanghai Qihang

Table of Contents

