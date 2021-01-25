Events Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Informa (UBM), RELX Group, BCD Meetings & Events

Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others. The industry is crowded with manufacturers and fiercely competitive. Major producers include The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM) and RELX Group, with revenue ratios of 0.985%, 0.623% and 0.474% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Events Market The global Events market size is projected to reach US$ 442830 million by 2026, from US$ 299900 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Events market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Events market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Events market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Events market.

Events Breakdown Data by Type

Corporate, Entertainment, Sports, Education, Others

Events Breakdown Data by Application

Corporate Organizations, Public Organizations and NGOs, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Events market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Events market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM), RELX Group, BCD Meetings & Events, Live Nation, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Cvent Inc, ATPI Ltd, CWT Meetings & Events, BCD Meetings & Events, Live Nation, Capita plc, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX), Fiera Milano SpA, Hyve Group plc, Cievents, Tarsus Group, Questex LLC, Global Sources, Meorient

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Events Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Corporate

1.2.3 Entertainment

1.2.4 Sports

1.2.5 Education

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Events Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Corporate Organizations

1.3.3 Public Organizations and NGOs

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Events Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Events Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Events Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Events Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Events Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Events Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Events Market Trends

2.3.2 Events Market Drivers

2.3.3 Events Market Challenges

2.3.4 Events Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Events Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Events Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Events Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Events Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Events Revenue 3.4 Global Events Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Events Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Events Revenue in 2020 3.5 Events Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Events Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Events Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Events Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Events Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Events Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Events Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Events Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Events Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Events Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Events Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Events Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Events Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Events Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Events Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Events Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Events Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Events Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Events Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Events Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Events Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Events Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Events Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Events Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Events Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Events Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Events Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Events Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Events Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Events Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Events Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Events Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Events Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Events Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Events Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Events Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Events Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Events Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Events Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Events Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Events Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Events Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Events Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Events Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Events Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Events Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 The Freeman Company

11.1.1 The Freeman Company Company Details

11.1.2 The Freeman Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The Freeman Company Events Introduction

11.1.4 The Freeman Company Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 The Freeman Company Recent Development 11.2 Informa (UBM)

11.2.1 Informa (UBM) Company Details

11.2.2 Informa (UBM) Business Overview

11.2.3 Informa (UBM) Events Introduction

11.2.4 Informa (UBM) Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Informa (UBM) Recent Development 11.3 RELX Group

11.3.1 RELX Group Company Details

11.3.2 RELX Group Business Overview

11.3.3 RELX Group Events Introduction

11.3.4 RELX Group Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 RELX Group Recent Development 11.4 BCD Meetings & Events

11.4.1 BCD Meetings & Events Company Details

11.4.2 BCD Meetings & Events Business Overview

11.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Events Introduction

11.4.4 BCD Meetings & Events Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events Recent Development 11.5 Live Nation

11.5.1 Live Nation Company Details

11.5.2 Live Nation Business Overview

11.5.3 Live Nation Events Introduction

11.5.4 Live Nation Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Live Nation Recent Development 11.6 Anschutz Entertainment Group

11.6.1 Anschutz Entertainment Group Company Details

11.6.2 Anschutz Entertainment Group Business Overview

11.6.3 Anschutz Entertainment Group Events Introduction

11.6.4 Anschutz Entertainment Group Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Anschutz Entertainment Group Recent Development 11.7 Cvent Inc

11.7.1 Cvent Inc Company Details

11.7.2 Cvent Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 Cvent Inc Events Introduction

11.7.4 Cvent Inc Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Cvent Inc Recent Development 11.8 ATPI Ltd

11.8.1 ATPI Ltd Company Details

11.8.2 ATPI Ltd Business Overview

11.8.3 ATPI Ltd Events Introduction

11.8.4 ATPI Ltd Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 ATPI Ltd Recent Development 11.9 CWT Meetings & Events

11.9.1 CWT Meetings & Events Company Details

11.9.2 CWT Meetings & Events Business Overview

11.9.3 CWT Meetings & Events Events Introduction

11.9.4 CWT Meetings & Events Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 CWT Meetings & Events Recent Development 11.10 Production Resource Group

11.10.1 Production Resource Group Company Details

11.10.2 Production Resource Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Production Resource Group Events Introduction

11.10.4 Production Resource Group Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Production Resource Group Recent Development 11.11 Clarion Events Ltd

11.11.1 Clarion Events Ltd Company Details

11.11.2 Clarion Events Ltd Business Overview

11.11.3 Clarion Events Ltd Events Introduction

11.11.4 Clarion Events Ltd Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Clarion Events Ltd Recent Development 11.12 Capita plc

11.12.1 Capita plc Company Details

11.12.2 Capita plc Business Overview

11.12.3 Capita plc Events Introduction

11.12.4 Capita plc Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Capita plc Recent Development 11.13 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)

11.13.1 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Company Details

11.13.2 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Business Overview

11.13.3 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Events Introduction

11.13.4 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Recent Development 11.14 Fiera Milano SpA

11.14.1 Fiera Milano SpA Company Details

11.14.2 Fiera Milano SpA Business Overview

11.14.3 Fiera Milano SpA Events Introduction

11.14.4 Fiera Milano SpA Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Fiera Milano SpA Recent Development 11.15 Hyve Group plc

11.15.1 Hyve Group plc Company Details

11.15.2 Hyve Group plc Business Overview

11.15.3 Hyve Group plc Events Introduction

11.15.4 Hyve Group plc Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Hyve Group plc Recent Development 11.16 Cievents

11.16.1 Cievents Company Details

11.16.2 Cievents Business Overview

11.16.3 Cievents Events Introduction

11.16.4 Cievents Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Cievents Recent Development 11.17 Tarsus Group

11.17.1 Tarsus Group Company Details

11.17.2 Tarsus Group Business Overview

11.17.3 Tarsus Group Events Introduction

11.17.4 Tarsus Group Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Tarsus Group Recent Development 11.18 Questex LLC

11.18.1 Questex LLC Company Details

11.18.2 Questex LLC Business Overview

11.18.3 Questex LLC Events Introduction

11.18.4 Questex LLC Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Questex LLC Recent Development 11.18 Global Sources

.1 Global Sources Company Details

.2 Global Sources Business Overview

.3 Global Sources Events Introduction

.4 Global Sources Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

.5 Global Sources Recent Development 11.20 Meorient

11.20.1 Meorient Company Details

11.20.2 Meorient Business Overview

11.20.3 Meorient Events Introduction

11.20.4 Meorient Revenue in Events Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Meorient Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

