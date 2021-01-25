Data Center Monitoring Solution Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Vertiv (Emerson Network Power and Geist), Broadcom (CA Technologies), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

The Data Center Monitoring Solution industry can be broken down into several segments, Cloud Based, On Premises, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Schneider Electric, Vertiv (Emerson Network Power and Geist), Broadcom (CA Technologies), etc. Data-center monitoring, which is also known as data-center infrastructure management (DCIM), encompasses every aspect of data-center operations. DCIM tools to measure; manage; and control data-center operations, energy consumption, all IT equipment (servers, storage, and network switches), and facility infrastructure (power distribution and cooling). DCIM tools can be delivered as software, as software/hardware appliances, or as DCIM-as-a-service and provide an overview of operations with granularity down to the rack level. It’s a lot of infrastructure to monitor, so finding the right resources to make the job easier is important. The industry’s leading producers are Schneider Electric, Vertiv and Broadcom, with revenues of 13.70%, 12.18% and 9.26%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Data Center Monitoring Solution Market The global Data Center Monitoring Solution market size is projected to reach US$ 4771 million by 2026, from US$ 1293.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Data Center Monitoring Solution market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Data Center Monitoring Solution market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Data Center Monitoring Solution market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Data Center Monitoring Solution market.

Data Center Monitoring Solution Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Based, On Premises

Data Center Monitoring Solution Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, Education, Others

the Data Center Monitoring Solution market has been segmented as follows:

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The following players are covered in this report:

Schneider Electric, Vertiv (Emerson Network Power and Geist), Broadcom (CA Technologies), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, ABB, IO, CommScope, NTT Communications, Oracle, Nlyte Software, Microsoft, STULZ GmbH, Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Raritan Inc

