BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Hyland, Appian, IBM

BPM-platform-based case management softwares are configurable “apps” meant to help solution architects accelerate the delivery of unique and flexible case management solutions. Case management frameworks (CMFs) are commercial software offerings designed to reduce the time and complexity of creating case-style process solutions by providing architectural patterns and at least some business domain capabilities “out of the box.” Work is caselike when each work item – each case – requires unique handling, involving complex interactions between content, people, transactions and business or regulatory policies in order to deliver an optimal outcome. Case-style processes do not progress in a serial or completely predictable fashion. Rather, they often require multiple dependent workflows to be orchestrated, making them particularly complex to architect. Very often, caseworkers need the flexibility to decide the best next action for a case, rather than following a prescribed workflow. The industry’s leading producers are Pegasystems, Hyland and Appian, which accounted for 19.18%, 9.73% and 12.17% of revenue in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market The global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares market size is projected to reach US$ 1655.4 million by 2026, from US$ 953 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Based, On-Premise

BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Pegasystems, Hyland, Appian, IBM, Newgen Software, Eccentex, Kofax, Bizagi, PMG.net, IBM, Newgen Software, Tyler (MicroPact), OpenText

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Based

1.2.3 On-Premise 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Medium Enterprises

1.3.4 Small Enterprises 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Trends

2.3.2 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Drivers

2.3.3 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Challenges

2.3.4 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Revenue 3.4 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Revenue in 2020 3.5 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Pegasystems

11.1.1 Pegasystems Company Details

11.1.2 Pegasystems Business Overview

11.1.3 Pegasystems BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.1.4 Pegasystems Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Pegasystems Recent Development 11.2 Hyland

11.2.1 Hyland Company Details

11.2.2 Hyland Business Overview

11.2.3 Hyland BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.2.4 Hyland Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Hyland Recent Development 11.3 Appian

11.3.1 Appian Company Details

11.3.2 Appian Business Overview

11.3.3 Appian BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.3.4 Appian Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Appian Recent Development 11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 IBM Recent Development 11.5 Newgen Software

11.5.1 Newgen Software Company Details

11.5.2 Newgen Software Business Overview

11.5.3 Newgen Software BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.5.4 Newgen Software Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Newgen Software Recent Development 11.6 Eccentex

11.6.1 Eccentex Company Details

11.6.2 Eccentex Business Overview

11.6.3 Eccentex BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.6.4 Eccentex Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Eccentex Recent Development 11.7 Kofax

11.7.1 Kofax Company Details

11.7.2 Kofax Business Overview

11.7.3 Kofax BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.7.4 Kofax Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Kofax Recent Development 11.8 Bizagi

11.8.1 Bizagi Company Details

11.8.2 Bizagi Business Overview

11.8.3 Bizagi BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.8.4 Bizagi Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bizagi Recent Development 11.9 PMG.net

11.9.1 PMG.net Company Details

11.9.2 PMG.net Business Overview

11.9.3 PMG.net BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.9.4 PMG.net Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 PMG.net Recent Development 11.10 AgilePoint

11.10.1 AgilePoint Company Details

11.10.2 AgilePoint Business Overview

11.10.3 AgilePoint BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.10.4 AgilePoint Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 AgilePoint Recent Development 11.11 Isis Papyrus

11.11.1 Isis Papyrus Company Details

11.11.2 Isis Papyrus Business Overview

11.11.3 Isis Papyrus BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.11.4 Isis Papyrus Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Isis Papyrus Recent Development 11.12 Tyler (MicroPact)

11.12.1 Tyler (MicroPact) Company Details

11.12.2 Tyler (MicroPact) Business Overview

11.12.3 Tyler (MicroPact) BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.12.4 Tyler (MicroPact) Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Tyler (MicroPact) Recent Development 11.13 OpenText

11.13.1 OpenText Company Details

11.13.2 OpenText Business Overview

11.13.3 OpenText BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Introduction

11.13.4 OpenText Revenue in BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Softwares Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 OpenText Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

