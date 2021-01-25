Live Streaming Video Platform Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

Live streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time. Live Streaming Video Platform is a place where people can share their own videos to others. In general, streaming platforms generate revenue from below sources, while utilizing a “free-to-use” model. Advertising — digital advertising can include pre-roll clips on stream or throughout the platform website. A large majority of advertising revenue typically accrues to the platform directly. Subscriptions — users can sign up for subscriptions that allow for improved viewing (i.e. ad-free) or increased interactivity (chat with streamers, emojis). For the platforms that offer subscriptions, the platforms typically receive a meaningful take rate. Donations & Virtual Gifts — viewers may make donations and or virtual gifts to their favourite streamers, many times in an attempt to have their name called out on stream. Platforms typically take a significant cut of donation and/or virtual gifting revenues, but it varies significantly amongst platforms. The industry’s leading producers are Kuaishou, YY and Twitch, with revenue ratios of 17.13%, 14.48% and 12.28%, respectively, in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market The global Live Streaming Video Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 94930 million by 2026, from US$ 25380 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.
Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Type
B2B, B2C
Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Application
Music, Dancing and Talk Shows, Game, Dating Shows, Outdoor Activities and Sports, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Live Streaming Video Platform market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Live Streaming Video Platform market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Kuaishou, YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo, Douyu, ByteDance, YouTube, Inke, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo, Twitter (Periscope), Brightcove (Ooyala), Uplive, Mixer, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Vimeo (Livestream), IBM Cloud Video
