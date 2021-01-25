Live Streaming Video Platform Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

Live streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time. Live Streaming Video Platform is a place where people can share their own videos to others. In general, streaming platforms generate revenue from below sources, while utilizing a “free-to-use” model. Advertising — digital advertising can include pre-roll clips on stream or throughout the platform website. A large majority of advertising revenue typically accrues to the platform directly. Subscriptions — users can sign up for subscriptions that allow for improved viewing (i.e. ad-free) or increased interactivity (chat with streamers, emojis). For the platforms that offer subscriptions, the platforms typically receive a meaningful take rate. Donations & Virtual Gifts — viewers may make donations and or virtual gifts to their favourite streamers, many times in an attempt to have their name called out on stream. Platforms typically take a significant cut of donation and/or virtual gifting revenues, but it varies significantly amongst platforms. The industry’s leading producers are Kuaishou, YY and Twitch, with revenue ratios of 17.13%, 14.48% and 12.28%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market The global Live Streaming Video Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 94930 million by 2026, from US$ 25380 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Live Streaming Video Platform market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Live Streaming Video Platform market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Live Streaming Video Platform market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Live Streaming Video Platform market.

Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Type

B2B, B2C

Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Application

Music, Dancing and Talk Shows, Game, Dating Shows, Outdoor Activities and Sports, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Live Streaming Video Platform market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Live Streaming Video Platform market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Kuaishou, YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo, Douyu, ByteDance, YouTube, Inke, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo, Twitter (Periscope), Brightcove (Ooyala), Uplive, Mixer, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Vimeo (Livestream), IBM Cloud Video

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 B2B

1.2.3 B2C 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Music, Dancing and Talk Shows

1.3.3 Game

1.3.4 Dating Shows

1.3.5 Outdoor Activities and Sports

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Trends

2.3.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Live Streaming Video Platform Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Live Streaming Video Platform Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue 3.4 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue in 2020 3.5 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Live Streaming Video Platform Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Live Streaming Video Platform Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Live Streaming Video Platform Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Kuaishou

11.1.1 Kuaishou Company Details

11.1.2 Kuaishou Business Overview

11.1.3 Kuaishou Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.1.4 Kuaishou Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Kuaishou Recent Development 11.2 YY

11.2.1 YY Company Details

11.2.2 YY Business Overview

11.2.3 YY Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.2.4 YY Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 YY Recent Development 11.3 Twitch

11.3.1 Twitch Company Details

11.3.2 Twitch Business Overview

11.3.3 Twitch Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.3.4 Twitch Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Twitch Recent Development 11.4 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

11.4.1 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Company Details

11.4.2 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Business Overview

11.4.3 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.4.4 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Recent Development 11.5 Momo

11.5.1 Momo Company Details

11.5.2 Momo Business Overview

11.5.3 Momo Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.5.4 Momo Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Momo Recent Development 11.6 Douyu

11.6.1 Douyu Company Details

11.6.2 Douyu Business Overview

11.6.3 Douyu Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.6.4 Douyu Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Douyu Recent Development 11.7 ByteDance

11.7.1 ByteDance Company Details

11.7.2 ByteDance Business Overview

11.7.3 ByteDance Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.7.4 ByteDance Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ByteDance Recent Development 11.8 YouTube

11.8.1 YouTube Company Details

11.8.2 YouTube Business Overview

11.8.3 YouTube Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.8.4 YouTube Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 YouTube Recent Development 11.9 Inke

11.9.1 Inke Company Details

11.9.2 Inke Business Overview

11.9.3 Inke Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.9.4 Inke Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Inke Recent Development 11.10 Huajiao

11.10.1 Huajiao Company Details

11.10.2 Huajiao Business Overview

11.10.3 Huajiao Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.10.4 Huajiao Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Huajiao Recent Development 11.11 Yizhibo (Weibo)

11.11.1 Yizhibo (Weibo) Company Details

11.11.2 Yizhibo (Weibo) Business Overview

11.11.3 Yizhibo (Weibo) Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.11.4 Yizhibo (Weibo) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Yizhibo (Weibo) Recent Development 11.12 Twitter (Periscope)

11.12.1 Twitter (Periscope) Company Details

11.12.2 Twitter (Periscope) Business Overview

11.12.3 Twitter (Periscope) Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.12.4 Twitter (Periscope) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Twitter (Periscope) Recent Development 11.13 Brightcove (Ooyala)

11.13.1 Brightcove (Ooyala) Company Details

11.13.2 Brightcove (Ooyala) Business Overview

11.13.3 Brightcove (Ooyala) Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.13.4 Brightcove (Ooyala) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Brightcove (Ooyala) Recent Development 11.14 Uplive

11.14.1 Uplive Company Details

11.14.2 Uplive Business Overview

11.14.3 Uplive Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.14.4 Uplive Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Uplive Recent Development 11.15 Mixer

11.15.1 Mixer Company Details

11.15.2 Mixer Business Overview

11.15.3 Mixer Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.15.4 Mixer Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Mixer Recent Development 11.16 Facebook

11.16.1 Facebook Company Details

11.16.2 Facebook Business Overview

11.16.3 Facebook Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.16.4 Facebook Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Facebook Recent Development 11.17 Instagram

11.17.1 Instagram Company Details

11.17.2 Instagram Business Overview

11.17.3 Instagram Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.17.4 Instagram Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Instagram Recent Development 11.18 Snapchat

11.18.1 Snapchat Company Details

11.18.2 Snapchat Business Overview

11.18.3 Snapchat Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.18.4 Snapchat Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Snapchat Recent Development 11.18 Vimeo (Livestream)

.1 Vimeo (Livestream) Company Details

.2 Vimeo (Livestream) Business Overview

.3 Vimeo (Livestream) Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

.4 Vimeo (Livestream) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

.5 Vimeo (Livestream) Recent Development 11.20 IBM Cloud Video

11.20.1 IBM Cloud Video Company Details

11.20.2 IBM Cloud Video Business Overview

11.20.3 IBM Cloud Video Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction

11.20.4 IBM Cloud Video Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 IBM Cloud Video Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

