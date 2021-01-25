Financial Cloud Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce.com

Financial cloud refers to financial institutions to make use of cloud computing and service advantages, its data value, customer, processes, and through technical means, such as data centers, client into “the cloud”, to improve the system experience, improve operation ability, the reorganization of the data value, providing customers with a higher level of financial services, reduce running cost, finally to streamline the core business, expansion of dispersive channels.Due to the high technical barriers and financial barriers of the financial cloud.At present, the financial cloud market has not yet formed an absolute dominant pattern.Companies producing advanced financial clouds are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, China and Japan.In particular, as the market leader in financial cloud, amazon (AWS) has a global market share of approximately 15% in 2018. Other major service providers include Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce.com, inc., SAP SE, oracle, Google, Ali Cloud, Capgemini, ServiceNow, Workday, VMware, tencent, Fujitsu, huawei, etc. Global and Chinese financial cloud has developed rapidly in recent years, with total sales of approximately $2.2 billion in 2018 and expected to reach $131.1 billion by 2025, with a compound growth rate of 29% from 2018 to 2025.North America is the region with the largest share of the global financial cloud market, with a market share of 53% in 2018.In the consumer market, the growth rate of global consumption is stable.Due to the advanced Internet technology and the rapid economic development, North America, Europe and the asia-pacific region are still the major consumer regions.The global market for financial clouds is expected to reach about $131.1 billion by 2025, up from $6.3 billion in 2014.In China, total financial cloud market sales in 2018 were approximately $1.9 billion and are expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2025, with a compound growth rate of 31% from 2018 to 2025.The application fields of financial cloud can be divided into four categories, such as Banks, securities companies, insurance companies, and others.According to the 2018 survey results, 81 percent of the financial cloud markets are Banks, 10 percent are insurance companies, 9 percent are securities companies and 2 percent are others.With the development of economy, countries are demanding more and more standardization, precision and intelligence in this field.At the same time, these countries will need more financial clouds.Therefore, the financial cloud has huge market potential in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Financial Cloud Market The global Financial Cloud market size is projected to reach US$ 168640 million by 2026, from US$ 28990 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Financial Cloud market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Financial Cloud market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Financial Cloud market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Financial Cloud market.

Financial Cloud Breakdown Data by Type

SaaS, IaaS, PaaS

Financial Cloud Breakdown Data by Application

Bank, Securities Company, Insurance Company Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Financial Cloud market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Financial Cloud market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Oracle, Google, Ali Cloud, Capgemini, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, VMware, Tencent, FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES, Huawei

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Financial Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 SaaS

1.2.3 IaaS

1.2.4 PaaS 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Financial Cloud Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bank

1.3.3 Securities Company

1.3.4 Insurance Company 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Financial Cloud Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Financial Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Financial Cloud Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Financial Cloud Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Financial Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Financial Cloud Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Financial Cloud Market Trends

2.3.2 Financial Cloud Market Drivers

2.3.3 Financial Cloud Market Challenges

2.3.4 Financial Cloud Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Financial Cloud Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Financial Cloud Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Financial Cloud Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Financial Cloud Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Financial Cloud Revenue 3.4 Global Financial Cloud Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Financial Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Financial Cloud Revenue in 2020 3.5 Financial Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Financial Cloud Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Financial Cloud Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Financial Cloud Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Financial Cloud Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Financial Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Financial Cloud Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Financial Cloud Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Financial Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Financial Cloud Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Financial Cloud Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Cloud Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Amazon (AWS)

11.1.1 Amazon (AWS) Company Details

11.1.2 Amazon (AWS) Business Overview

11.1.3 Amazon (AWS) Financial Cloud Introduction

11.1.4 Amazon (AWS) Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Amazon (AWS) Recent Development 11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Financial Cloud Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development 11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Financial Cloud Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development 11.4 Salesforce.com

11.4.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

11.4.2 Salesforce.com Business Overview

11.4.3 Salesforce.com Financial Cloud Introduction

11.4.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development 11.5 SAP SE

11.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

11.5.2 SAP SE Business Overview

11.5.3 SAP SE Financial Cloud Introduction

11.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development 11.6 Oracle

11.6.1 Oracle Company Details

11.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.6.3 Oracle Financial Cloud Introduction

11.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.7 Google

11.7.1 Google Company Details

11.7.2 Google Business Overview

11.7.3 Google Financial Cloud Introduction

11.7.4 Google Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Google Recent Development 11.8 Ali Cloud

11.8.1 Ali Cloud Company Details

11.8.2 Ali Cloud Business Overview

11.8.3 Ali Cloud Financial Cloud Introduction

11.8.4 Ali Cloud Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Ali Cloud Recent Development 11.9 Capgemini

11.9.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.9.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.9.3 Capgemini Financial Cloud Introduction

11.9.4 Capgemini Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Capgemini Recent Development 11.10 ServiceNow

11.10.1 ServiceNow Company Details

11.10.2 ServiceNow Business Overview

11.10.3 ServiceNow Financial Cloud Introduction

11.10.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ServiceNow Recent Development 11.11 Workday

11.11.1 Workday Company Details

11.11.2 Workday Business Overview

11.11.3 Workday Financial Cloud Introduction

11.11.4 Workday Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Workday Recent Development 11.12 VMware

11.12.1 VMware Company Details

11.12.2 VMware Business Overview

11.12.3 VMware Financial Cloud Introduction

11.12.4 VMware Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 VMware Recent Development 11.13 Tencent

11.13.1 Tencent Company Details

11.13.2 Tencent Business Overview

11.13.3 Tencent Financial Cloud Introduction

11.13.4 Tencent Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Tencent Recent Development 11.14 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES

11.14.1 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES Company Details

11.14.2 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES Business Overview

11.14.3 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES Financial Cloud Introduction

11.14.4 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development 11.15 Huawei

11.15.1 Huawei Company Details

11.15.2 Huawei Business Overview

11.15.3 Huawei Financial Cloud Introduction

11.15.4 Huawei Revenue in Financial Cloud Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Huawei Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

